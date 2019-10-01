App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Use correction to go long on Nifty; RIL, Quess Corp can return 6-11%

Any close above 11,700 levels would result in further short covering which might push the Nifty to even 12,000 levels in coming months

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More










Nandish Shah

Close

Nifty, after taking support from the gap created on September 23, recovered more than 80 points from the low to close with the losses of 38 points at 11,474 levels on September 30. Though the Nifty has fallen nearly 300 points from the recent high to a low of 11,390 levels, the primary trends is still intact as it is still trading above its 200-day SMA. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD have been showing strength on the daily and weekly charts for the Nifty and Bank Nifty.

related news


The index has formed a major bottom at 10,670 and rallied towards 11,695 recently. The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracements of the swing is placed at 11,303, which is likely to act as an immediate support going forward.


We have seen Put writing at 11,300-11,400 strike prices, indicating that the Nifty is likely to find strong support in the vicinity of 11,300-11,400. Unless the index closes below it, the trend would be considered bullish for the markets. On the upside, 11,700 would act as an immediate resistance where Calls have been written.


The Bank Nifty has formed a major bottom at 26,643 and rallied more than 4,000 points to touch an intraday high of 30,800. The 50 percent Fibonacci retracements of the entire swing is placed at 28,700, which is likely to act as an immediate support going forward. This support level coincides with the 200-day SMA placed at 28,766 levels.


The Nifty Smallcap index, which corrected nearly five percent from its recent high, has now reached a strong support of 20-day SMA, which is placed at 5,566 levels. The midcap/smallcap indices have also corrected and may see a bounceback from here on.


Considering technical and derivatives factors, we view the recent fall in the market as a correction in the overall uptrend. Our advice would be to use this correction to accumulate longs in the Nifty with the stop loss of 11,300 levels. On the higher side, the Nifty could move to its immediate resistance of 11,700. Any close above 11,700 levels would result in further short covering, which might push it to even 12,000 levels in coming months.


One should accumulate long positions in the Bank Nifty with a stop loss at 28,700 levels. On the higher side, an immediate resistance is seen in the vicinity of 29,800-30,000 levels.


Here are the top three stocks that can return 6-11 percent:


Reliance Industries: Buy | Target: Rs 1410 | Stop loss: Rs 1285 | Return: 6%


The stock price has broken out on the daily chart last Friday by closing above the resistance level of Rs 1305 levels. It has closed at three month high yesterday with higher volumes.  Short term trend of the stock is bullish where it is trading above its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA. Oscillators and momentum indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts. Therefore we recommend buying Reliance Industries for the upside target of Rs 1410, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1285.


UPL: Buy | Target: Rs 640 | Stop loss: Rs 580 | Return 6%


UPL has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of Rs 598 levels. It also closed above 200-day SMA level of Rs 585 with higher volumes. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily charts. In F&O segment we have seen long build up in the stock. Therefore we recommend buying UPL for the target of Rs 640, keeping a stop loss at Rs 580.


Quess Corp: Buy | Target: Rs 520 | Stop loss: Rs 440 | Return: 11%


We have seen accumulation in Quess Corp since last few days where volumes are rising with price remaining in the narrow range. RSI Oscillator is showing positive diveragence where stock price is moving in the narrow range while RSI is rising. Stock price formed strong base around Rs 440 odd levels by taking support around there multiple times and bounced back. It closed above its 5 and 20 day SMA on Friday with higher volumes, indicting short term trend turned bullish.Therefore we recommend buying Quess Corp for the upside target of Rs 520, keeping a stop loss at Rs 440.


The author is Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities.

 


Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.











Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.