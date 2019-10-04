Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Upside hurdle for Nifty at 11,400 – 11,450 levels

Mehul Kothari

The Nifty50 index recently retested its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and is currently hovering above the same. On the weekly chart, the index formed a ‘Doji’ candlestick pattern formed near the 11,700 mark.

This is a sign of caution for the medium term since the index has started trading below 11,416 which is the low of Doji formation.

Going ahead, if we close the week below 11,41, it would be a confirmation for a ‘Sell on Rise’ strategy. Till the time, 11,700 is not taken out on the upside.

In case of further downside, a move below 11,240 could lead to more profit taking which can drag the index towards 11,050 level.

The intermediate hurdle on the upside is placed at 11,400 – 11,450 levels. Traders are advised to adopt a mean reversion technique for the index and watch out for opportunities in individual stocks.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-8 percent return in the next one-two months:

Eicher Motors: Buy | CMP: Rs 18,285 | Target: Rs 19,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 17,100 | Upside 8 percent

A couple of weeks back, Eicher Motors confirmed a price breakout above the Rs 17,700 mark from a pattern that resembled a falling wedge.

Also, the stock has started making a higher top higher bottom on the daily chart which indicates a change of trend.

The +DI and –DI line on the weekly ADX is on the verge of a crossover which could result in the fresh upside.

Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 18,000 for the upside target of Rs 19,800 with a stop-loss of Rs 17,100 in the next two–three weeks.

From the smallcap space, we like Mahindra Lifespace for the coming week. After October 2018, the stock has now started sustaining above its 200-week SMA placed at Rs 410 level.

On the weekly chart, there is a confirmation of a double-bottom formation.

We are also witnessing a positive crossover of moving averages like 100-day EMA and 200-day SMA, which could result in a considerable upside.

Traders are advised to buy the stock between Rs 426 and Rs 416 for the upside target of Rs 463 with a stop-loss of Rs 400, with a holding period of one–two months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been truly an outperformer in the banking space for quite some time.

Off late, the stock got stuck near the Rs 1,700 mark where there is a placement of rising trend line resistance formed by joining highs of January 2015 and July 2018.

On the weekly chart, we are witnessing negative divergence in RSI which suggests the possibility of profit booking.

Traders are advised to sell the stock between Rs 1,620 and Rs 1,640 for the downside target of Rs 1,490 with a stop-loss of Rs 1,700. The holding period is one–two months.

(The author is Sr. Technical Analyst, IndiaNivesh Securities Limited)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.