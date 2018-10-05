Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Top three picks which could give 6-14% return

IIFL

The market has been going through a tumultuous time and the Nifty50 has corrected by about 1,200 points, or 10.2 percent, since hitting all-time highs at the beginning of September 2018.

Crude oil prices hitting 4-year high and weakening of the Indian currency which almost hit 74/US$ on Thursday continue to play spoilsport. If these factors were not enough, the IL&FS saga dampened investor sentiment across the Street.

The Nifty extended losing streak for the fifth consecutive week as the index broke below important 200-DEMA (10,780 levels). The index has also broken down from an inverse Flag pattern on the daily chart which is not a good sign.

Going forward, May 2018 lows of 10,400-10,420 is going to act as a crucial support zone for the Nifty while on the upside, 10780-10800 is going to remain as stiff resistance.

Commenting on Bank Nifty, the index has also broken down from an inverse Flag pattern on the daily chart. Projections indicate that Bank Nifty has the potential to decline towards 24,000 levels on the downside while 25200 is going to act as a strong resistance.

Here is a list of three stocks which could deliver up to 6-14% returns in the next 1 month:

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 285| Stop Loss: Rs 236| Returns 13.5%

The stock has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the weekly chart and has also sustained above the same. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Hindalco has also surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA which was placed around the Rs 230 levels. We expect the stock to move towards its potential target of Rs 285 in the medium-term.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL): Buy| Target: Rs 2510| Stop Loss: Rs 2191| Returns 9%

The stock has corrected significantly and has now reached the lower end of the entire trading range. The stock has also managed to hold above the previous lows of Rs 2,280 hit in June 2018 giving early signs of ‘Double Bottom’ formation.

If PEL manages to hold above the previous low's then the stock is expected to stage a meaningful bounce back towards the potential target of Rs 2510 in the medium-term.

Adani Ports: Sell Oct Futs| Target: Rs 298| Stop Loss: Rs 330| Returns 6.5%

The stock has broken down from its descending Triangle pattern on the daily chart and has also sustained below the breakdown zone for the second consecutive week.

Adani Ports has also broken below its long-term 200-DEMA which further adds conviction on the bearish stance on the stock.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.