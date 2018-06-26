Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: These 3 midcap ideas may offer 6-8%

Nandish Shah

The Nifty fell 59 points on Monday on the back of weak global cues to close at 10,762. The index has been trading in a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart.

It will break out of this pattern only if is able to sustain above 10,850 level: the resistance level derived from the downward sloping trend line adjoining the major top of 11,171(January 29) and 10,929 (May 15).

A close above 10,850 would push the Nifty towards its next target of 11,021. For the last four sessions, the index has been taking support at its 20-day daily moving average, which is currently placed at 10,740 levels. This level can act as immediate support in coming sessions.

The upward sloping trend line adjoining the bottoms of March 23 (9,952) and May 23 (10,417) projects a strong support at 10,680 levels. The 50-DMA for Nifty is placed at 10,675, coinciding with the trend line support.

However, Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices have been significantly underperforming the benchmark indices. Due to that the overall market breadth was negative for the last 9 days in a row.

In futures and options space, we have seen long positions being built in the Nifty and Bank Nifty futures’ during the last few days. Put writing has been witnessed at 10,700 levels, which has seen the highest open interest among Nifty June put options. This indicates that 10,650-10,700 will act as strong support in coming days.

On the higher side, the Nifty is likely to find resistance in the vicinity of 10,950-11,000 levels, where call writing has taken place.

Considering the evidence, our advice would be to go long in the Nifty above 10,850 levels. On the lower side, support is seen in the vicinity of 10,650-10,700 levels.

However, midcaps and smallcaps are likely to continue their underperformance.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks that could return 6-8 percent in the next 1 month:

Tech Mahindra: Buy| LTP: Rs 696| Target: Rs 745 | Stop-loss: Rs 670 | Return 7%

Tech Mahindra is the best performing stock in the Nifty in the calendar year 2018. It has rallied by about 38 percent so far in the year.

After consolidating in the range of Rs 660-720 since the last couple of months, the stock price is on the verge of giving breakout above Symmetrical Triangle by closing above Rs 720 odd levels.

The stock price is currently trading above its 5, 20 and 200-DMA indicating medium-to-long term trend is bullish. Technology as a sector is doing well and we believe that the trend is going to continue for the months to come.

Therefore, we recommend buying Tech Mahindra for the upside target of Rs 745 and keep a stop loss below Rs 670.

L&T Finance Ltd: Sell| LTP: Rs 157| Target: Rs 145 | Stop-loss Rs 166 | Return 8%

Since the month of October last year, the stock has been witnessing selling pressure at a higher level and it eventually fell by 27 percent from the all-time high level.

It has also given a breakdown on the daily chart by closing below the strong support placed at Rs 160 odd levels. The stock price is currently trading below its 5, 20 and 200-DMA indicating that the short to medium term trend is negative.

Oscillators and momentum indicators are also showing weakness on the weekly and monthly charts. Therefore, we recommend selling L&T Finance for the target of Rs 145, and keep a stop loss above Rs 166.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: Sell| LTP: Rs 132| Target Rs 120 | Stop-loss Rs 140 | Return 6%

After making an all-time high level of Rs 168 in May, Ashok Leyland witnessed a heavy selling pressure with the rise in Volumes where it fell by more than 20 percent in just 33 trading sessions.

The stock price also closed below its 200-Day SMA on Monday for the first time since May 2017 indicating weakness in the stock. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD is showing weakness on daily charts.

Therefore, we recommend selling Ashok Leyland at a current market price of Rs 132 and sell more on any rise around the Rs.136 level for the downside target of Rs.120. A stop loss can be placed above Rs 140 level.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.