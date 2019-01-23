App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: Support for Nifty now shifts to 10,780-10,675

Continue with a stock-specific trading approach in the meanwhile and maintaining positions on both sides. Also, keeping close watch on earnings announcements and global markets for cues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jayant Manglik

Markets consolidated for yet another week but somehow managed to gain over a percent. Weak IIP data and not so encouraging global cues led feeble start, however, it rebounded sharply in the following session, thanks to easing retail inflation and rebound in global indices.

The market has been hovering in a range for nearly three months and we expect this phase to end soon. As quoted in our previous posts, a decisive breakout above 10,950 in Nifty would push the index towards 11,100 and indications are strongly in favour of a breakout this time.

related news

On the downside, the support has now shifted towards 10,780-10,675 zone. We advise participants to continue with a stock-specific trading approach in the meanwhile, and to maintain positions on both sides. Also, keep a close watch on earnings announcements and global markets for cues.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 4-6% return in 1 month:

Dabur India: Buy| Target: Rs 445| Stop loss: Rs 414| Return 4.7 %

After a swift rebound from Rs 362 to Rs 458 levels, Dabur has retraced of late and formed a strong base around the support zone of multiple moving averages i.e.( 100/50) day EMA on the daily chart.

We believe that it is a healthy retracement after the strong surge and now it looks all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh long positions within Rs 420-425 range. It closed at Rs 428.15 on January 21, 2019.

ITC: Buy | Target: Rs 302| Stop loss: Rs 284| Return 4.1 %

In line with majority FMCG majors, ITC is trading strong. It has retraced marginally of late and reached closer towards its immediate support zone placed around 290 levels. Considering the current market scenario, it’s advisable to prefer defensive stocks for buying.

Traders can initiate fresh longs as per the mentioned zone Rs 287-290. It closed at Rs 289.90 on January 21, 2019.

Siemens: Sell January Futures |Target: Rs 980 | Stop loss: Rs 1080| Return 6.2 %

Siemens has been trading with a corrective bias for almost five months after retesting its record high. It has recently witnessed a rebound but couldn’t surpass the resistance hurdle of long term moving average i.e. 200 EMA on the weekly chart.

After spending nearly a month in consolidation, it has formed a fresh shorting pivot and likely to see a fresh decline. We advise creating fresh shorts in the given range Rs 1045-1055. It closed at Rs 1037.45 on January 21, 2019.

(The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Dabur India #ITC #Nifty #Nifty50 #Sensex #Siemens #Stock Picks of the Day #stocks #Technical Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.