App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'Rise in VIX indicates limited upside in market'

The current weakness is likely to get extended further only if the weekly Doji pattern low of 11,559 is broken on a closing basis, which is acting as crucial support.

Hadrien Mendonca
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nifty50 continued to grind in a narrow trading band. The Double Top formation and Doji candlestick pattern formation on the weekly chart continue to act as pain points.

The current weakness is likely to get extended further only if the weekly Doji pattern low of 11,559 is broken on a closing basis, which is acting as crucial support. While on the upside, 11,700 is important resistance to watch out for.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty is leading the decline as the index has cracked below crucial support of 30,000 psychological levels.

Hadrien Mendonca
Hadrien Mendonca
Senior Technical Analyst|IIFL

Going forward, the 29,300 zone is important to support. Also, the sudden spike in VIX indicates limited upside with a volatile swing in the market.

The advance-decline ratio also continues to remain in favour of the bears. It would be prudent to remain stock specific.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 5-8% returns in 1 month:

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 7,940| Stop Loss: Rs 7,370| Returns 5%

The stock has shown immense strength and has rallied significantly. It has once again broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes. Investors can hold long positions in the stock with a target of Rs 7940 and a stop loss of Rs 7370 on a closing basis.

BHEL: Buy| Target: Rs 80| Stop Loss: Rs 71| Returns 8%

The stock has been in a declining mode in the past week and has finally broken out from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has found support at its long term 200-DEMA and has bounced back with a smart uptick in volume. We expect the stock to make a move towards its near-term target of Rs 80.

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7650| Stop Loss: Rs 7030| Returns 6.5%

The stock has broken out from a classic Cup and Handle formation. The price has now breached past the neckline of Rs 7150 and is also sustaining above the same.

Maruti is also holding above its 100-DEMA for the past three trading sessions. Investors can hold long positions in the stock with a mentioned stop loss on a closing basis.

(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a ‘first class’ time in J ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Vada in a big bowl of sambar! Anand Mahindra gives the black hole a de ...

First Black Hole to be Photographed Named 'Powehi' by Hawaiian Univers ...

Over 150 Veterans, Including 8 Service Chiefs, Write to President Agai ...

PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having ...

New Zealand Man Admits to Abusing Muslims at Christchurch Mosque, But ...

IPL Points Table 2019 | RR vs CSK: Chennai Stay on Top After Dramatic ...

Huge Spike in Political Content on Social Media Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

New 'Avengers Endgame' Teaser Shows Superheroes Will Split Up into Tea ...

Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food ...

News18 Daybreak | Lok Sabha Polls off to a Rocky Start and Other Stori ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC bans Namo TV from airing political conten ...

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing names mar round one

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower ahead of inflat ...

Asian shares tread water amid mixed growth signals

Top brokerage calls for April 12: Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Aven ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 12

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Jet Airways grounds services across Eastern and Northeastern markets; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.