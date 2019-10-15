Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Remain bullish on Nifty with stop loss of 11,000

Nandish Shah

The Nifty erased most of its intraday gains during the last hour of trade and finally shut shop up by 36 points at the 11,341 level.

The primary trend of the Nifty is positive as the index is trading above its 200-Day SMA. Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD have been showing strength on the weekly charts for Nifty as well as Bank Nifty.

In the derivatives, we have seen Put writing at 11,000-11,000 strike prices which indicates that the index is likely to find strong support around 11,000 levels.

Unless Nifty closes below it, the trend would be considered bullish for the markets. On the upside, 11400 level is likely to act as an immediate resistance where Calls have been written.

The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices are underperforming the market as they are down by 3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, till date for the month of October as compared to 1 percent fall in the Nifty.

Considering the technical and derivatives evidence discussed above, we believe that the recent fall in the market from the highs of 11,695 (High made on 23-Sept) is the running correction in the overall uptrend.

Therefore, our advice is to use any dips hereon to accumulate longs in the Nifty with the stop loss of 11,000 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 6-10 percent return in the next three to four weeks:

Bharat Electronics: Buy| LTP: Rs 108.90| Target: Rs 120|Stop-Loss: Rs 104| Upside 10%

After forming multiple bottoms around Rs 103 odd levels, the stock price reversed northward to close above its 5 and 20-Day SMA.

On the daily chart, the stock price has broken out on October 14 with higher volumes where it closed at the highest level since September 26.

Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the weekly charts. Therefore, investors can look at buying BEL for the upside target of Rs 120, and keep a stop loss below Rs 104.

Britannia Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 3,107| Target: Rs 3,310| Stop-Loss Rs 2,980| Upside 6%

Britannia Industries' stock price has broken out on the daily chart on October 14 as it closed above the resistance level of Rs 3,090 levels.

The stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 200-Day SMA which indicates a positive trend for the short to medium-term.

Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the weekly charts. FMCG as a sector is looking strong on the charts.

Therefore, traders are recommended to buy Britannia Industries for the target of Rs 3,310, and keep a stop loss below Rs 2,980.

Fine Organic Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,853| Target: Rs 1,980| Stop-Loss: Rs 1,800 | Upside 7%

Fine Organic has broken out on the daily chart on October 14 as it closed above the resistance level of Rs 1,820 with higher volumes.

Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the daily as well as on the weekly charts.

Fine Organic is a clear outperformer as it has already rallied by over 50 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis compared to the Nifty small-cap index which is down by 16 percent in the same period.

We believe that this outperformance is likely to continue for the coming month also. Therefore, buying is recommended in Fine Organic for the target of Rs 1,980, and keep a stop loss below Rs 1,800.

The author is Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities