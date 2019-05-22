App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty to trade in a broader range of 11,400-12,000 for this week

We expect markets to be on a roller coaster ride within the broader range of 11,400-12,000 for this week as bulls will be in a tug of war with bears to decisively move the market towards new highs.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

After a record run to its all-time highs on the back of exit polls for Lok Sabha Election 2019, both Nifty and Bank Nifty reversed their gains in Tuesday’s session to end the day on a negative note on the back of profit booking.

From the derivative front, we have observed call writing in 12,000 call strike which will act as a crucial resistance level for Nifty moving forward.

related news

However, volatility is likely to grip the market at least for the next two trading sessions. Traders will keenly wait for actual results on May 23.

From the technical front as well, we expect markets to be on a roller coaster ride within the broader range of 11,400-12,000 for this week as bulls will be in a tug of war with bears to decisively move the market towards new highs.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 11-12 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Siemens: Buy| Target: Rs 1,300| Stop Loss: Rs 1,080| Upside 12 percent

In the recent past, the stock has taken a stunner run from Rs 950 to Rs 1,200 levels in a short span of time. However, we witnessed profit booking at higher levels which took the stock towards Rs 1,060 levels.

For the last one week, we have observed a long build up into the prices as the stock has taken a V-shaped recovery to regain momentum above its key resistance levels of Rs 1,200.

On the broader structure as well, the stock is maintaining its bullish momentum along with the formation of the higher high and higher bottom pattern.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,160-1,180 for the upside target of Rs 1,300 levels and a stop loss below Rs 1,080.

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy| Target: Rs 1,066| Stop Loss: Rs 900| Upside 11 percent

After making a Double Bottom pattern on the weekly charts around Rs 715 levels, the stock bounced back sharply to again surpass above its long-term moving averages.

However, from the last eight weeks, the stock has been consolidating in a range of Rs 880-950 along with consistent buying at lower levels.

This week we have observed consolidation breakout into the prices along with marginally higher volumes which suggest for more upside in coming sessions.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 960-970 for the upside target of Rs 1,066 levels, and a stop loss below Rs 900.

Muthoot Finance: Buy| Target: Rs 685| Stop Loss: Rs 575| Upside 11 percent

After testing levels of Rs 630 in the recent past, the stock has been consistently trading lower in a downward sloping channel with the formation of lower highs & lower bottom pattern on daily charts.

However, last week it took support at its 100-days exponential moving average on daily interval and gave a V-shaped recovery along with a breakout above the falling trend line of a sloping channel.

The sharp rise in price was witnessed with heavy volumes which suggest that bulls are once again active in this scrip.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 615-620 for the upside target of Rs 685 levels, and a stop loss below Rs 575.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 22, 2019 09:14 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at the Chopard Trophee dinner, thanks ...

Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet ...

Ellen DeGeneres lauds Dutee Chand for coming out of the closet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Going Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart, Mi.com

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: EC to Meet Today After Oppn Demands Veri ...

AP Educational Society Releases APRJC, APRDC CET, APREIS Results 2019 ...

Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twit ...

Michael Phelps Honoured for Honesty on Mental Health and Helping Other ...

Sonam Kapoor Slays Cannes 2019 Red Carpet in White Tuxedo

A Documentary on Lok Sabha Polls in the Works at National Geographic

'US Changed Its Mind Overnight': Chinese Ambassador Blames Trump for S ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

Top brokerage calls for May 22: CLSA bullish on Tech Mahindra, Credit ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoye ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Sensex rises over 150 points; Nifty touches 11,740-mark; oil, gas, ban ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.