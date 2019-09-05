Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty may trade between 10,800 & 11,200 in September series

The Nifty witnessed a relief rally on September 4 after the sell-off seen in the previous session. The index reclaimed 10,800 on a closing basis on September 4.

Of the Nifty constituents, around 13 stocks are trading above their 50-DMA and 15 stock are sustaining above their 200-DMA. This indicates that the market is in a bear grip as majority of the stocks are trading below the short and long term moving averages.

On the higher side, 11,150 Nifty is seen as a supply zone. Currently, the Nifty pack is trading between its 50-EMA and 100-EMA, which is placed at 11,200 and 10,800, respectively, on the weekly timeline.

The Nifty is largely trading in a tight 400 points range (10,800-11,200), with RSI moving around 38, projecting a downward picture.

History suggests that from November 2018 to March, the Nifty largely traded between 10,550 and 11,000. In the coming week, one may see the same range work as a support zone for the index.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest for September expiry was placed at 10,800 strike. On the call side, 11,200 strike, which has the highest open interest, is likely to act as stiff resistance.

The broader range for the September series is 10,800-11,200. In case the Nifty breaks below 10,800 and sustains there a couple of times on a closing basis then selling pressure could take the index towards 10,640-10,500 levels.

Any big upside move should be expected only above 11,150 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return 7-10 percent in the next 3-4 weeks:

Asian Paints: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,535.15 | Target: Rs 1,654 |Stop Loss: Rs.1,485| Upside 7.75%

After a prolong consolidation Asian Paints managed to break out from the level of Rs 1,522 in the month of August. Asian Paints is consistently outperforming the Nifty on monthly as well as weekly price scale.

The upper side of the said Triangle pattern is placed at Rs 1,520. The support level for the stock is placed at Rs 1,520-1,530. The breakout will fail if the stock closes below Rs 1,480 on the downside.

On the higher side, the stock will resume its upward trend and make new 52-weeks high only a close above Rs 1,622 which could further take the stock towards Rs 1,654 levels.