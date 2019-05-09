App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'Nifty could go towards 11,300-11,200 in short term'

On the lower end, Nifty may drift down towards 11,300-11,200 in the short term.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rupak De

The Nifty index failed to hold on to crucial support level placed at 11,400 levels on May 8 and closed with a loss of nearly 140 points.

Nifty has broken the trading range on the lower end which signifies strengthening bears.

The breakdown of the trading range is likely to create sell on the rise kind of market where the previous support zone of 11,600-11,650 is expected to act as a resistance zone.

On the lower end, Nifty may drift down towards 11,300-11,200 over the short term.

Here is a list of top two stocks which could give 4-9% return in the next 1 month:

ACC: Sell| CMP: Rs.1,590 | Target Rs 1,516| Stop Loss: Rs. 1,636| Downside 4%

On the daily chart, the stock has witnessed a breakdown of the recent consolidation which signifies a growing pessimism.

In addition, we observe that stock has been struggling to move back above the middle Bollinger band. Daily RSI (14) has entered in a bearish crossover, suggesting a negative momentum over the short term. Traders can sell the stock in the range of Rs 1590-1600 for the target of Rs 1516 and a stop loss above Rs 1636.

Birla Corp: Buy| CMP: Rs.549 | Target Rs 600| Stop Loss: Rs 529| Upside 9%

After a downwards consolidation on the daily frame, the stock has moved up smartly above the consolidation high leading to a rally in the stock during the last session.

Popular oscillator RSI (14) has moved above its previous swing high on the daily frame indicating a strengthening of positive momentum. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 550-555 for the target of Rs 600 and a stop loss below Rs 529.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

