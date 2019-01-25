Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: 'Mid & smallcap stocks likely to remain under pressure'

IIFL

Nifty50, which was moving sideways in the past few weeks, has finally shown signs of an early crackdown. Smaller time frame chart analysis indicates that Nifty has broken down from a bearish head and shoulder pattern.

Projections indicate that if the bearish pattern unfolds the way it should then Nifty is on its way to 10,750-levels in the short term.

However, taking a slightly bigger picture into consideration, Nifty has found support around the 50-DEMA of 10,800 levels. For the Head and Shoulder pattern to get negated, Nifty has to surpass the pea of the right shoulder which is around the 10950 levels.

While, for a fresh break on the upside, Nifty has to surpass the 11,000-level. The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, has clearly broken down from a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart and also broken down from a rising channel pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

According to projections, 27,000-levels cannot be ruled out in the near term, while 27,600 is the important resistance.

Broader indices continue to get battered as midcaps and smallcaps are going through a rough patch once again and it could continue further as well.

Following is a list of stocks that could deliver up to 5-7% returns in the next 1 month:

Reliance Industries: Buy| Target: Rs 1330| Stop Loss: Rs 1195| Returns 7%

The stock has been consolidating for the past three trading sessions and has finally broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes.

The relative strength to has sustained above the 70 mark which indicates that the current move still has legs to move higher. Investors can hold on to the long positions with a stop loss at Rs 1195 on closing basis.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Buy| Target: Rs 2822| Stop Loss: Rs 2621| Returns 5%

The stock has been trading in a tight trading range for the past five weeks and has finally broken out from a consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

During the consolidation phase, the stock has convincingly managed to sustain above its crucial 50-DEMA support zone. Other momentum oscillators indicate that the stock has the potential to move higher towards its target of Rs2822 in the near-term.

ACC January Futures: Sell| Target: Rs 1336| Stop Loss: Rs 1462| Returns 5%

The stock has formed a large bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. It has also failed to surpass its long-term 200-DEMA.

ACC has also broken down from a trading range which it was stuck into for 3 weeks. We expect the stock to decline further in the near term.

(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.