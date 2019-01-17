Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Lupin, Hindalco among top buys for short-term trade

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Nifty has been moving in a rising narrowing Wedge kind of pattern. In its recent move, Nifty has moved above the falling trendline within the Wedge pattern which suggests bullish outlook.

Also, a golden cross of 50-EMA and 200-EMA is visible on the daily chart which again supports the bullish setup. The daily oscillator RSI (14) has given a falling trend line breakout which is bullish in nature.

On the options front, maximum open interest position is visible in 11,000 CE (39.43Lakh shares) and 10,500 PE (41.17Lakh shares); followed by 11,200 CE (33.79Lakh shares) and 10,700 PE (38.37Lakh shares).

Going forward, 10,700 is expected to act as crucial support for the Nifty, and any fall towards 10,700 may get bought. On the higher side, 11,000 is expected to act as immediate resistance.

If the index trades above 11,000 consistently then it may induce a rally towards 11,200. On the other hand, breakdown below 10,700 may trigger a short-term bearish move in the market.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-9% return in the next 1 month:

Lupin: Buy| LTP: Rs.863.20 | Target Rs 928| Stop Loss: Rs 837| Return 7.50%

The stock has given a Symmetric Triangle breakout on the daily frame which indicates a bullish reversal of the trend. The rise in price was backed by increased volume. In addition, price has moved above 100EMA on the daily chart.

The momentum indicator, RSI (14) has been in a bullish crossover and rising with a current reading of 58.69. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 860-870 for the target of 928 with a stop loss below Rs 837.

Hindalco Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 208.40 | Target: Rs 228| Stop Loss Rs 199| Return 9%

On the daily chart, the stock made a Tweezers bottom around 203 and moved up. In addition, the price has seen to have found support at an earlier swing low on the daily frame.

The daily momentum indicator, RSI (14) found support at the oversold zone and moved up with a current reading of 40.32. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 205-210 for the target of Rs 228 with a stop loss below Rs 199.

Dr Lal Pathlabs: Buy| LTP: Rs 1021.35 | Target: Rs 1080-1100| Stop Loss: Rs 978| Return 7%

On the daily chart, the price has given an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern breakout which is a bullish set up in nature. In addition, the price has broken above the Ascending Triangle pattern on the daily frame.

On the weekly frame, we observe that the price has moved above 61.8% retracement level of previous fall from 1122 to 813.45.

The daily and weekly RSI (14) are in bullish crossover and rising. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1015-1025 for the target of Rs 1080-1100 and a stop loss below Rs 978.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.