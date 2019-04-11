App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'If Nifty goes below 11,530 downward move could continue'

A close beyond 11,760 is required for resumption of the bull trend, otherwise, bears may push the index down gradually

Aditya Agarwala
Aditya Agarwala

Nifty resumed its choppy trading sessions following a pause on Friday. Further, it has formed a sizeable Bearish Engulfing pattern clearly signifying that the bearish sentiment is gathering momentum.

A move below 11,550-11,530 support zone will trigger more correction dragging the index lower to 11,465-11,420. However, a sustained trade above 11,660 may lead to short covering rallies taking it higher to levels of 11,710-11,760.

Moreover, a close beyond 11,760 is required for resumption of the bull trend, otherwise, bears may take control of the market and push the index down gradually making a double top formation at 11,760 on the index.

Here are three stocks that could give 8-18% return in the next month:

SBI Life Insurance Company: Buy| LTP: 619| Target: Rs 690| Stop Loss: Rs 590| Upside 11%

On the daily chart, SBI Life Insurance Company is on the verge of a breakout from a bullish Flag pattern neckline placed at Rs 630, a sustained trade beyond the neckline will trigger a breakout resuming the uptrend in the stock.

Moreover, it had taken support at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level i.e. Rs 580 and turned higher affirming bullishness in the stock.

Moreover, RSI has formed a positive reversal indicating higher levels in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 618-622 for targets of Rs 665-690, keeping a stop loss above Rs 590.

Hindustan Unilever: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,678| Target: Rs 1,820| Stop Loss: Rs 1,620| Upside 8%

On the weekly chart, Hindustan Unilever has turned north after taking support at the lower end of the wedge pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has completed a corrective AB=CD pattern indicating a short covering rally in the offing. RSI has also formed a positive divergence favouring the bulls. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 1,660-1,670 for targets of Rs 1,765-1,820, keeping a stop loss below Rs 1,620.

Jet Airways: Buy| LTP: Rs 267| Target: Rs 315| Stop Loss: Rs 238| Upside 18%

On the weekly chart, Jet Airways (India) has broken out from a bullish Flag pattern suggesting higher levels. Further, this breakout is backed by healthy volumes confirming the authenticity of the breakout.

A close above Rs 280 will also trigger a breakout from a falling channel which could trigger a major trend change favouring the bulls. Further, RSI has turned north after taking support at the 50-level suggesting that there are more legs to this rally following the bullish breakout.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 262-266 for targets of Rs 315-350, keeping a stop loss above Rs 238.

(The author is Senior Manager, Technical Analysis, YES Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast #Stock Picks of the Day

