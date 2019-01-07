Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Here’s why Hindalco & JSPL are top 2 sell ideas

Dinesh Rohira

The Indian equity market traded in volatile trajectory despite managing to remain resilient in the past week. Benchmark indices closed the week with losses of over 1 percent each.

The Nifty50 failed to sustain at a higher level on account of global selloff coupled with weak December Auto sales number which weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The bank recapitalisation bond allocation announced by the government failed to lift the sentiment. Moreover, concerns raised by the US firm, Apple, on subdued revenue growth took a centerstage globally with its spillover seen in the domestic market.

During the week under review, the Nifty once again breached below crucial level of 200-days EMA placed at 10,740 to form a weekly low of 10,661 as 10,923 remained the weekly high made on January 1.

The Nifty formed a long bearish of candlestick pattern on both weekly and daily price charts suggesting sell-off pressure on both timeframes.

The momentum indicator signalled negative divergence with its weekly RSI down at 47, while MACD continued to trade below its signal line.

With index failing to sustain above crucial moving average support, next support is placed at 10,530 while resistance is seen at 10,923.

Lack of major trigger in the domestic market is likely to keep the index rangebound as seen in the past sessions, but it is expected to witness stock specific momentum on account of Q3FY19 earnings result which is due from next week.

However, global sell-off rout, depreciating rupee, which is currently at 70.23/$ and upward crude oil price are likely to keep the market in volatile trajectory.

We continue to remain cautious with selective trade opportunities only, and as indicated, we continue to maintain a rangebound trading level at 10,923 on upside and 10,530 on the downside.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could return 4-6 percent in January:

Escorts: Buy| LTP: Rs 724| Target: Rs 759 | Stop loss: Rs 680 | Upside: 5 percent

Escorts maintained an upward trajectory for over the past one month after making a healthy consolidation from a higher price-band of Rs 722-720 towards a low of Rs 585.

It took strong support in 560-550 zone to reserve the trend into bullish trajectory where it managed to break out from its 100-days moving average level placed at Rs 711.

The scrip also witnessed a decent volume growth during the same period and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on both weekly and daily price charts.

The momentum indicator outlined a positive divergence in price with its RSI at 63, coupled with MACD managing to make a bullish crossover in past to trade above its signal line. We recommend a buy.

Hindalco Industries: Sell| LTP: Rs 210| Target: Rs 201 | Stop loss: Rs 228| Downside: 4 percent

Hindalco is trading in a negative trajectory during the entire week and slipped below its crucial level of 200-days moving average placed at Rs 228, and thus witnessed a sustained sell-off throughout the week.

Although it made a decent rally after forming low of Rs 192 toward a high of Rs 259 on its six-month price chart, it failed to continue with momentum to trade in sideways direction mostly favouring bearish regime.

Despite its attempt to reverse the trend in the previous week, the scrip witnessed a sell-off in last four sessions which signalled a bearish sentiment. It formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly price chart coupled with small bearish on its daily chart.

Further, the weekly RSI stood at 41 indicating negative divergence, and MACD continued to trade below its signal line. We have a sell recommendation for Hindalco.

Jindal Steel & Power: Sell| LTP: Rs 152| Target: Rs 142| Stop loss: Rs 155 | Downside: 6 percent

Jindal Steel & Power remained in a consolidation phase in last six-month falling from a higher level of Rs 240 towards a low of Rs 160.

Although it marginally rebounded towards Rs 190 level it failed to sustain the momentum to further form a low at Rs 140, and subsequently, it fell below its 200-days moving an average of Rs 189 on a closing basis.

The scrip currently trades below all moving averages that indicate ongoing selling pressure. The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly chart coupled with long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily price chart.

The momentum indicator continued to outline weak trend with its weekly RSI at 36 that signals downward divergence in price coupled with MACD trading below its signal line on the weekly chart. We have a sell recommendation for Jindal Steel.

The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.