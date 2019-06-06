Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Here's why Dabur and ACC are buy ideas

Benchmark indices ended June 4 in the red led by muted domestic sentiment.

The Nifty opened gap-down, witnessed selling pressure throughout the session and finally closed the day 0.6 percent lower at 12,022.

The broader market indices, BSE Midcap & Smallcap, outperformed the benchmark and closed lower by 0.2 percent each.

Sectoral indices exhibited a mixed trend with IT, healthcare, oil & gas witnessing selling pressure, ending 0.8-1.6 percent lower. Capital goods, metals and telecom closed in the green.

We continue to maintain our near-term cautious stance at higher levels. Market participants would keep an eye on RBI’s monetary policy (on June 6) as it would provide further direction to the market.

While a rate cut cannot be ruled out, we don’t expect any aggressive cut and believe that the RBI would await more data on the progress of monsoon and inflation.

Domestic macro data, global developments, especially with respect to US-China trade talks and movement of crude oil prices would continue to be on investor’s radar.

Here are three stocks that could give 6-10 percent return in the next one-month:

Dabur India: Buy| LTP: Rs 405| Target: Rs 430| Stop loss: Rs 394| Upside: 6 percent

Dabur India has swiftly rebounded of late after testing its crucial support zone of 100-EMA on the weekly chart and is likely to continue its positive momentum ahead.

Also, on June 4, it surpassed the hurdle of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and formed a fresh buying pivot indicating strength. We feel it’s a healthy buying opportunity and advise traders to initiate fresh longs within Rs 401-405 zone.

CESC: Buy| LTP: Rs 778| Target: Rs 820| Stop loss: Rs 738| Upside: 5.4 percent

After consolidating in a zone for almost seven months on the daily chart, CESC has posted a fresh breakout on June 3 supported with the decent rise in volumes.

The current chart pattern and existence of strong support of 200-EMA on the daily chart, is clearly pointing towards strong surge ahead. We advise traders to initiate fresh long positions in Rs 760-765 zone.

ACC: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,658| Target: Rs 1,825| Stop loss: Rs 1,670| Return: 10 percent

ACC is holding strongly above the support zone of major moving averages on the multiple time frames chart. After a marginal dip on the daily chart, it has surged strongly on June 4 and ended near day’s high indicating positive momentum is intact. We advise creating fresh longs in the range of Rs 1,710-1,720.

The author is President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.