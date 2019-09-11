Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Cut shorts and go long in Nifty; 11,142 critical for bulls

Vinay Rajani

For the last five consecutive weeks, the Nifty has been consolidating in the weekly closing range of 10,829 to 11,109. The Nifty has been taking support around its 100-week EMA and has managed to sustain above that on a weekly basis.

At present, 100-week EMA is placed at 10,787 and unless that is breached, the view is towards the upside in the Nifty. On the upside, 11,181 the higher band of the consolidation would remain strong resistance for the index.

As per the Dow Theory, bullish trend reversal gets confirmed when underlying makes higher bottom followed by a higher top. Currently, the higher top is yet to be made in Nifty, which is placed at 11,142.

A level above 11,142 would also confirm bullish inverse head and shoulder breakout on the Nifty daily charts. The approximate target, in that case, would come at 11,600 levels.

On the weekly charts ending September 6, the Nifty formed a “Dragon Fly Doji” kind of pattern, which indicated chances of bullish trend reversal.

The Nifty has surpassed the resistance of its 20-DMA but is still trading below its 50, 100 and 200-DMA, which indicates a positional downtrend.

However, Oscillators have been showing positive divergence from the oversold zone on the short term charts, which creates good chances of generating strong trading gain even from these levels.

The Nifty Midcap Index has recently given a breakout from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts, while Nifty Smallcap index is on the verge of developing the same.

This indicates that the breadth of the market is improving and likely to get better going forward. The target of the pattern comes 5 percent higher from current levels of Nifty Midcap Index.

The Nifty witnessed negative returns for the last three consecutive derivative series. Combined return of June, July and August derivative series is negative 8.5 percent.

This has happened for the first time after the year 2015 when it fell for three consecutive series, followed by smart recovery in the next series. History suggests that Nifty gives a positive return in the series preceded by three back to back negative series.

Putting this into the perspective, we believe that the current September series should end with positive returns. Considering the Technical Evidences discussed above, we believe that the technical setup of Nifty has shifted to bullish trend from bearish.