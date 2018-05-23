Podcast | Remain cautious on Nifty despite bounce back; 3 stocks that could return 11-14%

SMC Global Securities

In recent sessions, the Nifty has remained under pressure because of liquidation of long positions. Derivatives data has turned slightly negative, indicating probability of further profit booking.

We have seen aggressive call writing and put unwinding in recent trading sessions as call writers were seen active in 10,700, 10,800 and 10,900 strike calls, indicating limited upside.

The short buildup by FIIs after the Karnataka election results is a major reason for our caution. Last week, the highest open interest among options shifted to the 10,800 call from the 11,000 call, which again indicates limited upside.

Among put options, the 10,500 strike price still has the highest open interest of nearly 60 lakh shares. On the technical front, 10,500-10,480 will act as a crucial support for the index.

However, if the Nifty manages to fall below the mentioned support level, further selling pressure could take the index towards 10,300 as well. In the event of a bounce back, the index will face strong resistance at 10,700-10,750.

Here are 3 stocks that could return up to 14 percent in the short term:

Manpasand Beverages Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 500| Stop loss: Rs 405| Return 13 percent

From the past three months, the stock has been trading in a range of Rs 355-425 along with consistent buying at lower levels. However, from the past two weeks, the momentum has been shifted towards the north.

The stock has regained strength above its long-term moving averages on a daily interval. Additionally, we have also witnessed a fresh breakout in prices this week above the Cup and Handle pattern formed on the daily charts which support for the next up move.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 440-450 levels for the target of Rs 500 and a stop loss below Rs 405.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited: Buy| Target Rs 268| Stop loss: Rs 225|Return 11 percent

The stock has been witnessing a sideways movement from the past fourteen weeks as prices are oscillating alongside its 200-days exponential moving average on the daily charts.

This consolidation move has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily and weekly interval. The breakout above the pattern formation can lead to next up move in prices as divergence on secondary indicators like Rsi and stochastic are also supportive and current juncture.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 240-245 for the upside target of Rs 268 and a stop loss below Rs 225.

ADF Foods Limited: Buy| Target Rs 285| Stop loss: Rs 230| Return 14 percent

After forming a double bottom formation on the weekly charts around Rs 190 levels, the stock bounced back sharply and regained momentum above its short and long-term moving averages.

Additionally, the stock has also given a neckline breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern which is visible on the weekly interval.

The hefty volumes with the rise in prices suggest that bulls are taking control over the stock and we may witness more upside in prices in coming sessions as well.

Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 250-255 levels for the upside target of Rs 285 levels and a stop loss below Rs 230.

The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.