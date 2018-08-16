App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Pick of the Day - Rupee in a free fall

The sell-off in the rupee for couple of days has been so sharp that the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened on Tuesday that helped it recover from intraday all-time low of 70

The Indian rupee hit 70 to the dollar for the first time earlier this week, falling 15 paise intraday due to sharp depreciation in Turkish lira after the United States imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The sell-off in the rupee for couple of days has been so sharp that the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened on Tuesday that helped it recover from intraday all-time low of 70 per dollar to 69.69 but renewed pressure trimmed recovery and finally the rupee settled at 69.90, up 3 paise from Monday's close.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:59 am

tags #currency #Podcast #Rupee

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.