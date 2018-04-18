Podcast | Nifty snaps 9-day winning streak; is the Bull Run under threat?

The Nifty snapped its 9-day winning streak but the index managed to close above its crucial support level of 10500 for three days in a row on Wednesday.

The index which formed a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts closed above its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) which offers some hope to the bulls.

However, if the index breaches 10495 in Thursday’s trading session, chances are that the trend could tilt in favour of bears.

“In next trading session if bears succeed in getting a close below 10495 then the market may come under pressure for a couple of days more. In that scenario downswing shall get extended further towards 10400 kind of levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

The Nifty which was sailing nicely in the first half of the trading session pared gains after the RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan has defended 1-day default clause of February 12 circular, saying default is a lagging indicator and not a leading indicator of financial stress.

The fall in the market was led by PSU banks, followed by Nifty Bank which was down 1%, Nifty Auto slipped 0.5%, and the Nifty pharma was down 0.4%.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index rose 1.7%, followed by Nifty Media which gained 1.4%, Nifty Realty rallied 0.5%, and the Nifty Metal index was up 0.4%.

Top Nifty gainers include names like ITC (up 2.9%), followed by Wipro (up 2.7%), Zee Entertainment (up 2.2%), UltraTech Cements (up 1.9%).

Top Nifty losers include names like HPCL (down 3.1%), followed by Axis Bank (down 2.6%), Titan Company (down 2%), Luipin (down 1.8%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.7%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.4%).

Stocks in news:

PSU Banks:

Nifty PSU Bank index led the fall, down 1.1% weighed down by losses in Bank of Baroda (down 4.1%), Indian Bank (down 3.8%), Andhra Bank (down 2.2%), IDBI bank (down 1.5%), after RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan has defended 1-day default clause of February 12 circular, saying default is a lagging indicator and not a leading indicator of financial stress.

Mastek's Q4 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 19.4 crore from Rs 18.4 crore and revenue grew by 6.8 percent to Rs 223.7 crore on a sequential basis which failed to lift investor sentiment. The stock closed 1.5% lower at Rs584.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.29% and Bharti Infratel was up 1.5%. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers merger is in final stages and the announcement is likely soon.

Electrosteel Steels Ltd said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Vedanta to acquire the company pursuant to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process implemented as per provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The stock closed 5% lower.

Simmonds Marshall share price rallied 9.2% after ICICI Research said the company has a capital efficient business model where it realises around 3x asset turnover, realises around 12-13 percent EBITDA margins and has a working capital cycle of around 130 days.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has signed two non-binding confidential memorandum of understanding at the recently concluded Defexpo India 2018, the company said in response to a BSE query. Midhani shares jumped 9.97% to Rs153.30.

In other News:

Leading stock exchange NSE's arm IISL launched Nifty 200 Quality 30 index, which will track the performance of select firms based on profitability and earnings growth variability.

Gold prices went up by Rs 30 to Rs 32,380 per ten grams at the bullion market largely due to token buying by jewellers on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', but a subdued trend overseas capped the gains.

In a joint operation, the CBI and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have arrested three promoters of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL), accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Global Update:

Asian markets closed higher as Wall Street's advance overnight following strong earnings boosted sentiments. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi ended up over a percent while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang gained over 0.7 percent.

European markets were mixed, as investors monitored a fresh batch of corporate earnings and economic data. France's CAC was up 0.14 percent and Britain's FTSE gained 0.7 percent while Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent at the time of writing this article.

Oil prices gained following decline in US crude inventories and the ongoing risk of supply disruptions. Brent Crude futures were trading at USD 72.07 a barrel, up 0.68 percent while US crude futures were at USD 67.09 a barrel, up 0.86 percent.