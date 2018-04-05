PODCAST | Investors got richer by Rs 2.6 L crore as indices rejoiced RBI's inflation forecast

Well, after a 300 points drop in the previous session, bulls put up a strong show on Thursday fuelled by some short coverings and formation of long positions.

After a large gap-up opening, bulls managed to push the index higher by over 500 points on the Sensex led by banks, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its status quo stance on rates but guided for lower inflation trajectory.

RBI has decided to hold the key policy rates in the first Monetary Policy decision for 2018-19.

While status quo on policy rates were on expected lines, the Goldilocks scenario that RBI has outlined for the new fiscal- with higher growth expectations and lower inflationary forecasts- could very well indicate rates on hold for the whole year

“It will boost the general market sentiments and bond markets in particular. The fact that the committee has looked through the volatility episodes in the financial market to balance the tightrope walk between rising global rates and nascent domestic growth reiterates its “data dependency” approach,” Rajni Thakur, Economist, RBL Bank said.

Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management said that with revised lower Inflation trajectory by RBI, equity markets were clearly enthused.

“We have been constantly advising clients to accumulate good quality stocks in a market which has corrected both in terms of valuations & price points. We continue to be bullish on domestic themes where there is good predictability of earnings growth,” he said.

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial short-term moving averages and 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) at 10,325, up 196 points or 1.94 percent. It clocked best one-day in gain in last two years.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 577 points higher at 33,596 or 1.75 percent. It hit an intraday low of 33267 and an intraday high of 33,637 in trade today.

The benchmark indices gain over 1 percent while broader indices surge over 2 percent. The market breadth was in favour of advances with advance-decline ratio at 6:1.

Only 2 Nifty Stocks (Cipla & Bharti Airtel) closed in the red while financials contributed 50 percent to Nifty gains. All Nifty bank stocks closed higher with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank being top gainers.

The put-call ratio also improved to 1.37 from Wednesday’s close of 1.30.

On the sectoral front, the S&P BSE Metal index rose 4%, followed by banks which gained 2.7%, and realty index was up 2.5%.

Top Sensex gainers include names like State Bank of India (up 4.6%), Tata Motors DVR (up 3.9%), Tata Steel (up 3.6%), ICICI Bank (up 3.5%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.3%).

Stocks in news:

Rate Sensitive stocks remained in focus especially banks after RBI decided to maintain its status quo on rates. PSU Bank index rising 5 percent led by gains in Canara Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, and Union Bank of India.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd: Dilip Buildcon Ltd rose 3.3% after the company said that it is entitled to a maximum bonus of Rs19.62 crore in lieu of early completion of the Hirekerur-Ranibennur project in Karnataka.

L&T Ltd: Larsen and Toubro Ltd said its unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering received three gas production deck modules by Saudi Aramco. The stock closed 2.4% higher at Rs1328.55.

Smartlink Network Systems: Smartlink Network Systems Ltd shares rose 19.98% to Rs107.50 after the company said its board to meet on 7 April to consider a buyback.

The share price of Ashoka Buildcon added 1.3 percent as the company emerged as the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 759.84 crore. The company had submitted bids to Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (DVVNL) under Saubhagya Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana).

Shares of ITI pared gains and closed 1.2% higher as the company declared the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 3200 crore. The company has been declared as L1 in the MAHANET tender of Maharashtra State for connecting Gram Panchayats to block level through fibre under Bharat Net Phase II Project.

The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.4% on commissioning 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric project (HEP) in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The company commissioned the third 110 MW hydro generating unit, of 330 MW HEP in J&K. The first and second units of the project were also recently commissioned in the month of March 2018.

Global Update:

Global markets were strong in the trade as recent investor worries over an elevation in US-China trade tensions abated.

The overall sentiment was driven by the news that the US is willing to negotiate with China after the latter announced retaliatory measures against recent proposals for US tariffs on a range of Chinese products.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.53 percent while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.2 percent. Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan markets were closed for the Ching Ming Festival on Thursday.

European stocks - France's CAC and Germany's DAX were up 1.7 percent while Britain's FTSE rose 1.3 percent at the time of writing this article.