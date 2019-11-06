Podcast | Hot Stocks: Nifty likely to trade within 11,700 & 12,100 range this week

Ajit Mishra

Indian equity benchmark indices took a breather on November 5, closing the session on a negative note, thus indicating some consolidation.

The Nifty opened November 5 on a positive note, but witnessed resistance at higher levels. Thereafter, it traded with a negative bias throughout the session and ended lower by 0.2 percent at 11,917.

Among broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap underperformed and ended lower by 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Except for FMCG and telecom, which closed positive, all other sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure with healthcare, consumer durables and capital goods being the top losers.

We have a long list of corporates who will be announcing their results this week, which will dictate the near term trend. We feel Nifty may see some consolidation after the recent rally, but the bias would remain on the positive side. It could trade within the 11,700-12,100 range this week.

Almost all sectoral indices are contributing to the move and we feel banking and metal could outshine others in the near future.

Considering the overall trend, we suggest continuing with a 'buy on dips' approach and focusing more on stock selection.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return 5-14 percent in the next three-to-four weeks:

Biocon Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 255.85| Target: Rs 290| Stop-Loss: Rs 250| Upside 13%

Biocon has witnessed a fresh breakout from a reversal pattern on November 4 and also surpassed the strong hurdle of 200-Days EMA on the daily chart. All indications are in favor of a steady rise from hereon.

We advise accumulating in the mentioned zone Rs 260-265. It closed at Rs 263.60 on November 4, 2019.

Radico Khaitan Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 327| Target: Rs 375| Stop-Loss: Rs 315| Upside 14%

Radico has been consolidating in a range of Rs 280-335 for the last five months and formed a reversal pattern (ascending triangle) on the weekly chart.

Currently, it is trading closer to the upper band of the same and likely to see break out in the near future. We advise not to miss this buying opportunity and accumulate within the Rs 332-336 zone.

Bank of Baroda: Sell Nov Futures| LTP: 101| Rs Target: Rs 95|Stop-Loss: Rs108| Downside 6%

In line with other PSU banking counters, Bank of Baroda has also witnessed the decent recovery of late and reached closer to its immediate and critical hurdle of 100-Days EMA on the daily chart.

Considering its overall downtrend and existence of strong hurdles, we expect a gradual decline in the near future. We thus suggest traders initiate fresh shorts within Rs 103-105.

(The author is VP Research, Religare Broking)