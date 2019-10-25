Podcast | Hot Stocks: Next 100 points will be very crucial for the Nifty; here’s why

Mehul Kothari

Nifty needs to clear the immediate hurdle placed around 11,700. This being a truncated week, the index has failed to clear the hurdle so far.

The index remained in a tight range during the past three sessions and is currently trading with a weekly change of -0.68 percent. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty (-0.04%) is extremely flat from its previous week’s close.

Now, there is a slight change in our view. Earlier, 11,700 was a strong hurdle for us, but now we are of the opinion that the 11,700-11,800 range is decisive for the market.

Going forward, a move above 11,800 could be an extremely strong sign for the bulls because above 11,800, the index has the potential to make a new high (somewhere near 12,200 levels is possible).

The next 100 points will be very crucial for the Nifty. We advise traders to hold their longs, but with a strict stop-loss of 11,500. A move below the same might halt the upside momentum and we could witness some profit booking.

The Bank Nifty is struggling in the range of 29,500–30,000, the 61.8% and 78.6% retracement levels of the previous dip. Only a sustainable move above 30,000 would now support the index for further rise, which can eventually contribute to a rally in the Nifty.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return 14-20% in the next 1-3 months:

Bharat Forge: Buy| LTP: Rs 451| Target: Rs 530| Stop-Loss: Rs 413| Upside +17.5%

The weekly chart of Bharat Forge depicts a trend line breakout since Sept 2019. Further, the stock just confirmed a breakout above Rs 465 which has resulted in a higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart and thus it indicates a change of trend.

Recently, the stock managed to clear its 200 Day simple moving average. In addition, we are observing a positive crossover of 5 & 20 EMA on the weekly time frame.

The price action is supported by a breakout in the weekly RSI. Traders are advised to buy the stock near 450 for an upside target of Rs 530 with a stop-loss of Rs 413. (1–3 months)

Motherson Sumi Systems: Buy| LTP: Rs 111| Target: Rs 127| Stop-Loss: Rs 101| Upside +14.4%

Similar to Bharat Forge, even Motherson Sumi is on the verge of a breakout from its falling trend line placed at Rs 112.

A move above Rs 112 might result in a positive crossover of +DMI and –DMI in a weekly ADX indicator, which could trigger a sharp upside.

We are also witnessing a breakout in the weekly RSI. Traders are advised to buy the stock between Rs 111 and Rs 108 for the upside target of Rs 127 with a stop-loss of Rs 101. (1–3 months)

Jay Bharat Maruti: Buy| CMP: Rs214| Target: Rs 256| Stop-Loss: Rs 187 | Upside +19.6%

Even Jay Bharat Maruti has a similar chart structure like Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi. In the recent session, the stock confirmed a trend line breakout above the Rs213 mark.

This breakout was accompanied by humongous volumes, which makes it more reliable.

In addition, there is again a change of trend on the weekly chart along with a clear breakout in the RSI.

Traders are advised to buy the stock between Rs 212 and Rs 208 for the upside target of Rs 256 with a stop-loss of Rs 187. (1–3 months).

(The author is Sr. Technical Analyst, IndiaNivesh Securities Limited)