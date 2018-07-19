Podcast | Benchmarks end flat post negative moves, Nifty below 11K; midcaps fall

After trading for the greater part of session in the red, equity benchmarks have managed to cut some losses and close flat with a negative bias. The Nifty managed to end the day below 11,000.

The day began on a good note, with the Sensex opening around 100 points higher, while the Nifty managed to reclaim 11,000. But the Street soon gave up gains to trade negatively, with the 50-share index falling below 10,950 as well.

The highlight of the day was the weakness in midcap stocks, with the index closing almost a percent lower. Sectoral indices such as PSU banks, metals, IT, and pharmaceuticals were all down. The Indian rupee saw some weakness too after it managed to fall around 40 paise to touch 69 per dollar levels, a first since July 6, 2018.

The Sensex was down 22.21 points or 0.06% at 36351.23, while the Nifty was down 23.40 points or 0.21% at 10957.10. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1731 shares, while 170 shares are unchanged.

Among stocks, Airtel, Vedanta, Titan and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco have lost the most. Shares of Mindtree have ended down 8 percent on the back of poor results and CFO resignation.

Stocks in news

Hindalco: Shares of Hindalco lost 5.8 percent after reports emerged that it is likely to acquire Aleris for USD 2.5 billion. According to sources to CNBC-TV18, the company and its Canadian arm, Novelis, is in process of raising debt for the said deal.

Shares of Mindtree fell nearly 8 percent as investors turned wary after the company reported 13 percent drop in its net profit for the June quarter. The management commentary on slower growth in the upcoming quarter could have also led to the fall.

Media firm DB Corp reported 11.39 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.56 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, had posted a net profit of Rs 110.11 crore during the April-June period of last fiscal. The stock recouped losses and rose 4.4%.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 12.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit missing estimates, on the back of a 130.5 percent increase in provisions. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,024.94 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 912.73 crore YoY. The stock fell 3.7%.

Bharti Airtel rose 2.4% after media reports suggested that the telecom major is in talks with Warburg Pincus to raise as much as $1.5 billion by divesting up to 15% in its holding company for African operations, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV (BAIN BV).

RBL Bank: The lender’s share price fell 2 percent after provisions during the quarter ended June increased sharply, though earnings remained strong with stable asset quality.

Global update

Markets in Europe have been weaker as investors there are reacting negatively to the earnings season as well as political developments. Stoxx 600 was off by 0.25 percent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets closed mixed as markets traded off their high points, but indices in China snapped their negative trend as well. The Nikkei 225 ended in the red, down after four straight sessions of gains.