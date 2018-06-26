Podcast | An evening walk down Dalal Street: Sensex ends flat but over 300 stocks hit 52-week low

The S&P BSE Sensex closed flat with a positive bias on Tuesday but the big action was taking place in individual stocks. Over 300 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low while on the NSE the number was nearly 200 stocks.

Stocks which hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE include stocks like Force Motors, Care Ratings, Century Textiles, UPL, Finolex Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, ICICI Securities, Tata Motors, NTPC, Aban Offshore etc. among others.

The S&P BSE Sensex finally closed 19 points higher or 0.06 percent at 35,490 while the Nifty50 rose just 6 points to close at 10,769. The Nifty50 failed to reclaim 10,770-10800 levels in trade today but did manage to bounce back after hitting its 20-days exponential moving average (EMA).

“The equity benchmark indices ended Tuesday’s session marginally in the green amid intra-day volatility. The sectoral indices exhibited a mixed trend. While IT, FMCG, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas outperformed, closing in the green, Power, Realty, Healthcare & Auto witnessed selling pressure,” Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The escalating global trade tensions between the US and other major economies could keep the Indian markets choppy and volatile in the coming sessions.

The progress of monsoon and movement of crude oil prices & currency (INR vs USD) will also be closely monitored by the market participants,” he said.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Telecom index rose 1.09 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Consumer Durable index which rose 0.5 percent, and the BSE oil & gas index closed 0.08 percent higher.

The S&P BSE Energy index slipped 1.1 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Power index which dropped 0.82 percent, and the S&P BSE Healthcare index was down 0.58 percent.

The S&P BSE Midcap index slipped 0.33 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index dropped 0.59 percent.

Top Sensex gainers include Coal India (up 2.1 percent), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.8 percent), TCS (up 1.7 percent), Bharti Airtel (up 1.75 percent), and Asian Paints (up 1.5 percent).

Top Sensex losers include names like Tata Motors (down 4.3 percent), RIL (down 2.4 percent), Power Grid (down 1.8 percent), Tata Steel (down 1.6 percent), and M&M (down 0.6 percent).

Stocks in news:

Voltas’ shares rose 2.2 percent as investors reacted to reports of Tata Group looking to divest stake in the company. According to CNBC-TV18, the Group is looking to sell up to 9 percent stake in the company and may look at an offer for sale (OFS) option for the same. The said divestment could take place in more than one tranche. Currently, Tata Sons is said to have 26.6 percent stake in Voltas.

The share price of Info Edge, the owner of Naukri.com, rallied as much as 2.7 percent after the company through special purpose vehicle picked up 9 percent stake in Etechaces that owns PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazzar.

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 16 percent after the price adjustment post share split and bonus issue. The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.

Shares of Oil India rose 1.8 percent as the company made a Hydrocarbon discovery in KG Basin, Andhra Pradesh. The company through its exploratory efforts has made its second Hydrocarbon discovery in the onland KG Basin NELP VI Block: KG-ONN-2004/1 in the month of May 2018 at well Thanelanka-l in Andhra Pradesh.

Karur Vysya Bank board has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. one equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every ten fully paid up equity shares held as on a record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank. The stock closed 0.4 percent lower.

In other news/Global Update:

On the global front, Asian markets closed mostly lower but recovered from day's lows, following weak trade on the Wall Street due to an escalated trade dispute between the US and China.

European stocks rebounded after a sell-off seen in the previous session due to trade concerns. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE traded half a percent higher at the time of writing this article.

Brent crude futures were flat at $74.74 a barrel. Canadian production losses and uncertainty over Libyan exports supported the oil prices but expected OPEC supply and ongoing trade conflicts capped upside.