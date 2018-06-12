Podcast | An evening walk down Dalal Street: Sensex closes at 4-month high; Nifty holds 10,800

The S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points while the Nifty50 held on to its crucial support placed at 10,800 levels on Monday. The real action was seen in the broader market which outperformed benchmark indices by rising nearly 1 percent.

Equity markets across the globe including India rose after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"As news of the Trump Kim meet trickled down through the afternoon, indices gained strength to once again close at the highest point of the session. FIIs continue to sell whereas the DII s continue to be net buyers. Markets continue the uptrend and are slowly edging back towards previous highs," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha told Moneycontrol.

"We continue to remain cautious and would not advocate entering fresh longs at this point, we remain neutral and would wait for further cues before picking a direction at this juncture," he said.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose 1.9 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Capital Goods index which gained 1.1 percent, and the S&P BSE FMCG index was up 0.7 percent.

On the losing front, the S&P BSE Metals index slipped 0.56 percent, and the S&P BSE Telecom index dropped 0.3 percent.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.9 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.54 percent.

Top Sensex gainers include stocks like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (up 5.2 percent), SBI (up 3.3 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 2.7 percent), and HUL (up 2.4 percent).

Top Sensex losers include stocks like Bharti Airtel (down 1.9 percent), Tata Steel (down 1.5 percent), Coal India (down 1.4 percent), and ONGC (down 1.1 percent).

Stocks in news:

Share price of Fortis Healthcare fell nearly 2.5 percent as company deferred the approval of quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018.

Shares of Usha Martin touched 52-week high of Rs 33, and closed 5.9% higher after the company decided to explore the sale of its steel business. The company at its board meeting held on June 11 has decided to explore the sale of its steel business in order to achieve the objective of deleveraging the company.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd said that it has received one product patent from each China and US corresponding to new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Shares of Suven Life Sciences rose 1.9%.

Shares of Orchid Pharma Ltd rose nearly 5% after the company said it got EU good manufacturing practices certificate following the inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Share price of Strides Shasun added 3.8 percent after the company received USFDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules. The company's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte has received final approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base), and 75 mg (base) from the USFDA (United States Food & Drug Administration).

In other news/Global Update:

European markets hovered around flat terrain after US President Donald Trump signed a historic agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Stoxx 600 was flat with most sectors trading into the black.

Meanwhile, Asian markets closed higher on the back of the landmark meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore. It is also positioning itself ahead of central bank meetings in this week. Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 percent, or 74.31 points, to close at 22,878.35.