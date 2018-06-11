Podcast | An evening walk down Dalal Street: Profit booking hit D-St; Nifty closes below 10,800

The Nifty50 which started on a bullish note on Monday rose to an intraday high of 10,850 but failed to close near day’s high as investors preferred to book profits at higher levels. The index managed to reclaim 10,770 but failed to close above 10,800 levels.

Benchmark indices erased all its morning gains in the final hour of trading as some selling pressure was seen in metal, energy, realty stocks which pulled the Nifty below 10,800.

The Sensex was up 39.80 points at 35,483 and the Nifty up 19.30 points at 10,787. The market breadth was positive with about 1517 shares have advanced, 1162 shares declined, and 151 shares are unchanged.

As many as 65 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE which include names like Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Pfizer, Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, AstraZeneca etc. among others.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Telecom index rose 1.56 percent helped by gains in Bharti Airtel, followed by the S&P BSE Consumer Durable index which gained 1.03 percent, and the S&P BSE Healthcare index which rose 0.5 percent.

The S&P BSE Realty index slipped 0.7 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Metal index which was down 0.35 percent, and the S&P BSE oil & gas index slipped 0.2 percent.

The S&P BSE Midcap index slipped 0.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.51 percent.

Top Sensex gainers include companies like Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki, and IndusInd Bank.

Top Sensex losers include companies like Tata Steel, Power Grid, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank etc. among others.

Stocks in news:

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart chain of outlets, surpassed a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday morning. The stock managed to gain 2 percent intraday but pared gains to close 0.16 percent lower at Rs 1590.50. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,619.95.

Ajmera Realty rose 4.5 percent as a company through its wholly owned subsidiary acquired land at Electronic City-2, Bengaluru. The company acquired 5.5 acres of land at Electronic City-2 which has a potential to develop 5.5 lakhs square feet, which may generate revenue of approximately Rs 300 crore in three years span.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 20 percent as the company received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Bupropion Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 75 mg, and 100 mg.

Shares of Sun Pharma continued its gains from Friday, rising 1.3 percent after its Halol plant received a VAI status from US drug regulator. The status implies that the plant may not go a re-inspection by the regulator ahead.

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd fell 2 percent after the company said its auditors Patankar & Associates resigned due to time constraints caused by their other commitments and engagements.

In other news/Global Update:

Asian markets closed mostly higher even as investors looked to shrug off trade tensions as well as the landmark meeting between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Nikkei 225 turned more positive through the session, with the index closing higher by 0.48 percent, or 109.54 points, at 22,804.04.

Meanwhile, European equities traded higher in anticipation of positive cues from the historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un. Stoxx 600 was 0.4 percent higher.