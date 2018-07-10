Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty needs to hold 10,800 for further upside

What a day it has been for equity markets – Sensex is now on the verge of reclaiming 36,000 while the Nifty50 is back above 10,850 levels, thanks to solid global cues.

Global shares hit a two-week high as favorable US jobs data lifted risk appetites. The India VIX was down 0.30 percent as overseas investors set aside concerns about escalating trade tensions between US and China.

On the sectoral front, heavy buying was seen in banking, healthcare and metals stocks. All the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the day with strong gains

Nifty has closed above the 10,840 mark trend line resistance, which can pave the way for the benchmark to look forward for next crucial level of 10,893. Well, a close above this would mean that the Nifty can scale a new high in the next 1-2 months if the momentum sustains, experts suggest.

The rupee ended at 68.72 a dollar, up 0.24 percent from its previous close of 68.88

FII sold Rs 569 crore in India equity market

DII bought Rs 740 crore in Indian equity market

Big News:

Well, it will be a big day, especially on the earnings front. TCS will declare its results for the quarter ended June later today, along with IndusInd Bank.

TCS has been hitting recorded highs in the run-up to its results. It corrected after hitting a record high of Rs 1,930 on the BSE on Monday to close 1.3 percent lower at Rs 1,887.65.

Brokerages are betting over 3 percent sequential growth for the June quarter, above other peers such as Infosys, and HCL Technologies.

TCS, which alone constitutes to 40 percent of the sector’s PAT will drive 60 percent of the incremental profits in Q1FY19, according to estimates by analysts.

Jefferies said that TCS may report 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter constant currency growth for the quarter ended June. It further said that Wipro & Tech Mahindra may lag with just 1-1.2 percent decline & Infosys, HCL Tech in between.

The global brokerage firm further added that the cross-currency impact should drag reported QoQ dollar growth by another 90-150 bps. The weakness in margin on wage hike and visa costs should be offset by rupee depreciation.

IndusInd Bank is likely to report 23 percent rise in net profit on a YoY basis to Rs 1028 crore while the net interest income or NII is likely to rise by 20.5 percent to Rs 2136 crore, according to ICICIdirect estimates.

Technical View:

The index made a bullish candle which looked like a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern.

This pattern is formed at the end of an uptrend; hence for bulls to remain in control the Nifty should hold on to 10,800 levels on closing basis.

The index needs to hold 10,800 levels in coming sessions for further upside, but if it breaks then there could be selling pressure, experts said.

In the next session if it slips below 10,800 levels then it can come under selling pressure.

But, good news for bulls is that multiple technical parameters are slowly tilting in their favour with a fresh buy signal on daily MACD chart.

As long as Nifty50 traders below 10,893 levels, to culminate the corrective structure in the form of a contracting triangle with a higher bottom somewhere above 10,557 levels.

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10600, 10700

Stocks with high delivery percentage: Kajaria, Manappuram, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC, Grasim Industries.

102 stocks saw long buildup: Hexaware, OFSS, Tata Elxsi, Dish TV.

27 stocks saw a short build-up: Apollo Hospitals, TCS, Cummins India, Titan Company.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Exide Industries: Buy| CMP: Rs 268| Target: Rs 285 | Stop loss: Rs 258 | Return: 6%

Nucleus Software: Buy| CMP: Rs 387 | Target: Rs. 420 | Stop loss: Rs 370 | Return: 9%

Jai Corp: Buy| CMP: Rs 151 | Target: Rs 170 | Stop loss: Rs 139 | Return 13%

