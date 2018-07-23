Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty likely to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry

Bulls helped Nifty to climb 11,000 mark for the second consecutive week in a row but it closed largely flat with a negative bias for the week ended July 20. The market is likely to remain volatile ahead of July F&O expiry on Thursday.

Nifty for the week made a Doji pattern which points towards indecisiveness among bulls as well as the bears. The index remained under pressure last week largely on three counts: Trade wars, fall in rupee which touched a new low of 69.13 on Friday, and political drama which unfolded on the last day of the week – the no-trust vote.

Well, for the week, the trend will be dictated by earnings. Over 270 companies will be declaring their results for the quarter ended June this week, but specifically for Monday 35 companies are scheduled to report results which include names like ACC, HOEC, Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, L&T Infotech, United Spirits, V-Mart etc. among others.

ACC: PAT is likely to fall by 15% YoY to Rs 272 crore

United Spirits: PAT likely to grow by 152% YoY to Rs 161 crore

Rupee recovers from record low of 69.13 thanks to trade wars and expectations of a hike. It jumped 21 paise to end at 68.84

Suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through state-run banks and short-selling the dollar by some foreign banks predominantly triggered the recovery momentum.

The US dollar has gained more than 5 percent in the past three months on expectations the US central bank will keep raising interest rates in the coming months.

FPI bought Rs 310 crore while DIIs sold Rs 50 crore on Friday.

Big News:

Well, good news for the common man

Televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, electrical appliances, perfumes and several handicraft items, among others, are set to get cheaper

Millions of consumers, small traders and artisans will benefit from the move ahead of the festival season.

The biggest rate cuts, however, came in white goods. GST rates on several consumer goods including refrigerators, lithium batteries, vacuum cleaners, grinders, mixers, food processors, water heaters, hair dryers, water coolers, ice cream freezers, scents, perfumes, powder puffs, cosmetics, and electric ironing machines have been cut to 18 percent from 28 percent.

Technical View:

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; next leg of the rally may start only above 11,080

The index has got stuck in between 10,923 to 11,078 zones from last eight trading sessions and requires a range breakout to commence the next leg of the rally.

Traders are advised to maintain a market stop, for all long positions, below 10,900 on a closing basis:

Three levels: 10900, 11080, 11171

Max Call OI: 11,100, 11,000

Max Put OI: 11000, 10900

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Chartviewindia.in and here’s what they have to recommend:

ACC: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,292.40| Target: Rs 1,397| Stop Loss: Rs 1250| Return 8%

Cholamandalam Finance: Buy| LTP: Rs 1519| Target: Rs 1595| Stop Loss: Rs 1467| Return 5%

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 260.95| Target: Rs 281| Stop Loss: Rs 254| Return 8%

