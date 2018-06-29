Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty likely to drift lower towards 10,417

It was another weak day for Indian markets thanks to weak global cues and weakness in rupee which hit a fresh all-time low of 69.09/$ on Thursday.

The Nifty5o slipped below its crucial support at 10,600 but the real carnage was seen in the small and midcap space on Thursday. The index finally closed 82 points lower at 10,589.

The Nifty50 slipped below its crucial 50-EMA but closed above its 100-EMA placed around 10,571. The Nifty bounced back from its crucial support placed around 10,550.

However, experts feel that the correction may not be over yet as long as 10,666 remain intact.

The index is likely to drift lower towards 10,417 and subsequently towards 10,325 i.e. 61.8 percent retracement level of its previous rise once it breaks below 10,550.

On the way up, 10,632 – 10,674 will be resistance zone in the near-term. Any rise towards the resistance zone shall be considered as selling opportunity, suggest experts.

They maintain our bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a reversal placed at 10930.

Looking at the institutional activity: FPIs sold Rs 951 crore from equity markets while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 442 crore shares in Indian equity market, as per provisional data.

Big News:

The Nifty rollover stood at 64 percent which was slightly above June’s rollover of 63 percent but lower than 3-month average of 67 percent. The June series closed 1.3 percent lower.

Top F&O losers: Reliance Communications (down 28 percent), HCC (down 27 percent), NCC (down 24 percent), Adani Power (down 23 percent), NBCC (down 20.99 percent) etc. among others.

Top F&O Gainers: Sun Pharma (up 17 percent), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (up 16 percent), Cipla (up 14 percent), Jubilant FoodWorks (up 8 percent), and Aurobindo Pharma (up 7.7 percent).

Technical Picture:

Nifty formed a long bearish candle for the second consecutive session in a row. Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts today.

Investors’ are advised to remain cautious and as long as Nifty trade below 10600 there is a higher probability of the index hitting 10,417 levels.

However, the first major support is placed at 10,550-10,500. However, a close above 10,666 which is also Thursday’s opening level could bring bulls to take control of D-Street.

On the options front, data is scattered at different strikes being the start of the July series. Maximum Put OI for July series is placed at 10,600 followed by 10,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

Bank Nifty has seen Rollover of 71.79 percent with negative roll cost of -0.33%. It has seen lower Rolls in terms of percentage as compares to its 3-Month average of 77.65 percent. Bank Nifty has seen lower rolls since February 2018 series where rollover were 65.27 percent.

Rollover rolls with slightly lower roll cost suggest that position are light and thus a consolidative move with limited upside could be seen in the market.

Technical Calls:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend for intraday trading:

Buy JSW Steel, Target Rs 348, Stop Loss Rs 310.5, Returns 7.7%

Buy Godrej Consumer Products, Target Rs 1306, Stop Loss Rs 1170, Returns 7.5%

Buy Infosys, Target Rs 1386, Stop Loss Rs 1233, Returns 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.