Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Momentum can extend towards 11,000 till Nifty hold 10,880

What a day it has been for equity markets. The Sensex rallied over 300 points and closed above its crucial resistance level of 36000 while the Nifty50 ended just a shade below 10,950 on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex is just 204 points away from its record high of 36,443 while for the Nifty the distance is about 224 points. The Nifty50 hit a record high of 11,171 earlier in January.

The Nifty index registered its highest daily close seen in the last five months near to 10950 zones.

It has recently crossed Karnataka Election Result day’s high of 10929 and also surpassed its falling supply trend line by connecting swing highs of 11171, 10929, 10837 and 10816 levels.

Supports are gradually shifting higher and till it holds above 10,880 zones, momentum could extend towards 11,000 then lifetime high of 11,171 zones, suggest experts.

Institutional activity suggests that FIIs sold shares worth about Rs 20 crore in Indian equity markets, and DII bought Rs 293 crore on Tuesday.

The rupee ended at 68.82 a dollar, down 0.15 percent from its previous close of 68.72.

Big News:

TCS reported results post market hours on Tuesday.

The stock which has was hitting record highs in the run-up to the results for the quarter ended June has already rallied over 40 percent is all set to open higher and may even touch a fresh record high when trading resumes on Wednesday.

The IT services company has reported a profit at Rs 7,340 crore for the quarter, registering a growth of 6.3 percent over Rs 6,904 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 6.8 percent to Rs 34,261 crore compared to Rs 32,075 in last quarter of FY18.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 5.3 percent sequentially to Rs 8,578 crore but margin contracted 36 basis points to 25.04 percent due to a wage hike.

Geography-wise performance: North America business bounced back growing 7 percent YoY (3.7 QoQ) on the back of BFSI and Retail recovery.

The UK showed 18.7 percent growth YoY, Continental Europe 18.6 percent, and AsiaPacific (+10.8 percent) led the growth.

Dividend: The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty50 formed a strong bullish candle on daily charts

After a rangebound trade for around two months, the strong breakout indicated that the Nifty could be heading towards its earlier all-time highs of 11,171 touched on January 29, experts said.

Three levels: 10800, 10880, 11171

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10600, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities Ltd. and here’s what they have to recommend:

Petronet LNG: Buy | Close: Rs 222.80 | Target: Rs 251 | Stop loss: Rs 202 | Return: 12.56%

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy | Close: Rs 935.45 | Target: Rs 1010 | Stop loss: Rs 898 | Return: 7.97%

Mahindra & Mahindra: Buy | Close: 930.55 | Target: Rs 975 | Stop loss: Rs 902 | Return: 5.29%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.