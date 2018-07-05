Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Key hurdle for Nifty at 10,850

The Nifty which started on a bullish note reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 10,700 in the opening tick on Wednesday and build momentum to rally above 10,750 but closed marginally below its resistance level of 10,770.

The index is now trading above most of its crucial short term moving averages. It formed a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts and is now trading above 5, 13, and 50-EMA

After closing above the 50-EMA, now the real challenge for bulls is to cross the interim top placed around 10,850 levels, experts said, adding the further short covering then may push Nifty towards 11,000 levels.

The Nifty seems to be heading for another retest of the medium term falling trend-line from the all-time high of 11,171.

Hence 10,800-10,860 shall be the key hurdle zone to watch out for. On the downside, 10,604-10,557 is a key support zone, below which larger downside will be confirmed.

Big News:

The big news comes from the government. The Narendra Modi government has delivered on its budget promise of offering farmers a price at least 50 percent higher than the cost of production for Kharif crops.

For paddy, the MSP is 13 percent higher than last year’s, for moong, 25 percent, and for ragi, it is as high as 52.5 percent. Let's look at its impact.

According to calculations by IndusInd Bank Chief Economist Gaurav Kapur, the 13 percent increase in MSP of rice alone can push CPI inflation higher by about 30-55 basis points (bps) over the rest of the year.

Impact on Fiscal Deficit: Ind-Ra believes the higher MSP would certainly affect the fiscal arithmetic, but in case goods and services tax collections remain buoyant as was witnessed in May 2018, it will offset some of the adverse impact of the MSP increase on fiscal deficit. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has indicated that additional fiscal cost only on account of MSP hikes would be Rs 150 billion.

Technical View:

The Nifty forms a bullish candle

The 50-share NSE index also closed above its short-term moving averages such as 5-EMA, 13-EMA, as well as 50-EMA which is a bullish sign.

Three levels: 10,700, 10850, 10900

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10600, 10500

Stocks with high delivery percentage: NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Dish TV, TCS, ITC

56 stocks saw long buildup: RBL Bank, Apollo Hosp, Repco Home Finance

38 stocks saw a short build-up: NBCC, Godrej Ind, Manappuram Finance, KPIT

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Lupin: Buy| CMP: Rs 934.20| Target Rs 1,030| Stop Loss Rs 894| Return 10%

BSE: Buy| CMP: Rs 854.90 | Target Rs 958| Stop Loss Rs 812| Return 12%

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| CMP: Rs. 9220.80 | Target Rs 9,800| Stop Loss Rs 8,943| Return 6%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.