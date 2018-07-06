Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Breach of 10,557 should lead to further decline

The Nifty which started on a flat note with a slight positive bias on Thursday failed to build on the momentum and closed below its psychological support level of 10,750.

The index made a snapped its 2-day winning streak and closed marginally in red. The index made a bearish candle which resembles a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts. It took support at its 13-EMA placed around 10,727 before bouncing back towards 10,750.

A medium-term falling trend-line and upper end of a possible distribution triangle i.e. 10,800-10,860 shall be the key hurdle zone to watch out for.

On the downside, breach of the support zone of 10,604-10,557 shall lead to a larger decline.

Big News:

Nothing can be bigger than these two economies – the US and China

The Trump administration’s tariffs on USD 34 billion of Chinese imports are due to go into effect at 0401 GMT on Friday, which is just after midday in Beijing.

The uncertainty of the trade war escalating to other countries and additional goods & services capped upside for most of the equity markets

US President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate the trade conflict with tariffs on as much as USD 450 billion worth of Chinese goods if China retaliates, with the row roiling financial markets including stocks, currencies and the global trade of commodities from soybeans to coal, Reuters said in a report.

China responded by saying that it will not “fire the first shot”, but its customs agency made clear on Thursday that Chinese tariffs on US goods would take effect immediately after U.S. duties on Chinese goods kick in.

Technical Outlook:

The Nifty formed a bearish candle which closely resembles a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The consolidation indicates that index could move on either side but Thursday's positive move in the Bank index suggested that banks may help Nifty reclaim 10,800 soon, experts said.

Considering the fact that Bank Nifty is holding its ground firmly, it is quite possible that Nifty50 can eventually catch up and initially registers a breakout above its downward sloping trendline whose value is placed around 10,800 kinds of levels

India VIX fell 0.41 percent to 12.60 levels. Lower volatility indicates limited downside and decline is being bought in the market.

Three levels: 10700, 10777, 10800

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10,600, 10500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend for intraday trading:

ACC: Buy | Target: Rs 1,508 | Stop loss: Rs 1,335 | Return: 8.5%

Hindustan Unilever: Buy | Target: Rs 1,800 | Stop loss Rs 1,635 | Return: 6.5%

Asian Paints: Buy | Target Rs 1,413 | Stop loss Rs 1,271 | Return: 7.2%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.