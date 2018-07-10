App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech surges 3% on bagging 2 EPC packages of Rs 2,520cr

The construction of each package is to be completed in 36 months on EPC mode.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of PNC Infratech surged 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company declared lowest bidder for two projects worth Rs 2,520 crore.

The company has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder in the two contiguous packages of Lucknow - Ghazipur six lane access controlled Purvanchal

expressway project in the state of Uttar Pradesh for an aggregate quoted value of Rs 2,520 crore.

The construction of each package is to be completed in 36 months on EPC mode.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 228.40 and 52-week low Rs 130 on 26 December, 2017 and 12 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.68 percent below its 52-week high and 18.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

