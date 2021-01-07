MARKET NEWS

PNC Infratech shares surge 8% after fund houses lap up shares

On January 6, Axis MF acquired 22 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 175 per share.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Representative image | Source: Pixabay

 
 
The share price of PNC Infratech jumped more than 8 percent in early trade on BSE on January 7, a day after many fund houses bought shares of the company in bulk deals.

On January 6, Axis MF acquired 22 lakh equity shares and Nippon India Mutual Fund 25 lakh shares at Rs 175 each. BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought20.8 lakh shares, Fidelity Asian Values Plc 13,21,824 and Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool 30,28,389 shares at the same price.

However, CN Infrabuild Private Limited sold all its 2,55,34,008 shares at Rs 175.12 per share on the BSE.

Besides, the company said in a BSE filing on January that "three Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects namely PNC Unnao Highways Private Lirnited, PNC Gomti Highways Private Lirnited and PNC Bithur Kanpur Higlrways Private Lirnited, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, have submitted the duly executed financing documents to NHAI".

The company said it had submitted the duly executed documents within the timeframes stipulated in the concession agreements and requested a confirmation of the financial closures for those projects.

At 1025 hours, PNC Infratech shares were trading 3.78 percent higher at Rs 181.40.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #PNC Infratech
first published: Jan 7, 2021 10:40 am

