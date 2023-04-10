PNC Infratech shares gain 2% on Rs 772-crore Haryana Rail Infrastructure project

The PNC Infratech share price gained more than 2 percent in early trade on April 10 as the company won an EPC project from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The infrastructure company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 771.46 crore from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, PNC Infratech said in a release to the exchanges.

The project include design and construction of civil works (earthwork, bridges, station buildings, retaining walls and other miscellaneous works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli station and New Patli to Sultanpur station, including modifications/ civil works at Sultanpur station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line of HORC Project, in Haryana. The project is to be executed in 30 months.

Moneycontrol News