PNC Infratech sees brisk buying, hits day's high, on tactical bets ahead of Union Budget

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

There is an expectation that the upcoming Union Budget will also be growth-oriented and the government will continue its infra-push. This has made investors confident of taking bets in the infrastructure space.

Shares of PNC Infratech rose as much as 4 percent to the day's high of Rs 327 on January 12, on likely buying ahead of the Budget.

At 11:21am, the shares of the road company were trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 325.10 on the BSE. The stock has gained 12 percent in a month and is up 22 percent in the past three months.

“In the infrastructure space, we expect strong net earnings growth from both KNR and PNC Infratech supported by healthy execution,” said Sharekhan.

It expects the company’s operating margin to improve and report strong net earnings growth of 75.2 percent YoY.

