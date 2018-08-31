App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech rises 9% on LoA from MSRDC of Rs 1,999cr

Construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months from the appointed date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of PNC Infratech rose 9 percent intraday Friday as company received Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The company has received LoA from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the 54.4 km long 4th Package of Nagpur-Mumbai Six Lane Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in the state of Maharashtra.

The said project is on EPC basis for a negotiated contract quoted price of Rs 1999.52 crore.

Construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months from the appointed date.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 228.40 and 52-week low Rs 130 on 26 December, 2017 and 12 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.01 percent below its 52-week high and 30 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:59 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 169.05, up Rs 9.10, or 5.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.