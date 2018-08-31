PNC Infratech rises 9% on LoA from MSRDC of Rs 1,999cr

Share price of PNC Infratech rose 9 percent intraday Friday as company received Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The company has received LoA from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the 54.4 km long 4th Package of Nagpur-Mumbai Six Lane Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in the state of Maharashtra.

The said project is on EPC basis for a negotiated contract quoted price of Rs 1999.52 crore.

Construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months from the appointed date.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 228.40 and 52-week low Rs 130 on 26 December, 2017 and 12 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.01 percent below its 52-week high and 30 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:59 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 169.05, up Rs 9.10, or 5.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil