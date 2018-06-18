App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech falls 5% after UP govt cancels company's bid for Purvanchal Expressway

The UP government has decided to reinvite bids for Purvanchal Expressway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
PNC Infratech share price dropped nearly 5 percent intraday on Monday after the UP government has decided to cancel the company's offer made for Purvanchal Expressway.

PNC Infratech was declared the lowest bidder for the 4th package of the project for a quoted price of Rs 1,738.44 crore.

"The government of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the ongoing bidding process of 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway project comprising eight individual packages and decided to go for fresh bidding," the infrastructure construction company said in a BSE filing.

At 11:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 164.55, down Rs 6.50, or 3.80 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PNC Infratech

