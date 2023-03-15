 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech bids Rs 1,260 crore for highway project, shares gain 5%

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

PNC Infratech has been declared as the lowest bidder for a highway project with a bid project cost of Rs 1,260 crore.

The project is for the construction of a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village, under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on a hybrid annuity mode from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is to be completed in 24 months and operated for 15 years after the construction, PNC Infratech said.

At 9:30am, shares of the company traded 3 percent higher at Rs 293.25 on the BSE.