PNC Infratech bids Rs 1,260 crore for highway project, shares gain 5%

Shares of PNC Infratech surged 5 percent on March 15 after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project with Rs 1,260-crore bid.

The project is for the construction of a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village, under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on a hybrid annuity mode from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is to be completed in 24 months and operated for 15 years after the construction, PNC Infratech said.

At 9:30am, shares of the company traded 3 percent higher at Rs 293.25 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News