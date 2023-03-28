PNC Infratech becomes lowest bidder for highway project, share price zooms 7%

The PNC Infratech share price climbed around 7 percent in the morning trade on March 28 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a road project touted by the road transport ministry.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane highway from Singraur Uphar to Baranpur Kadipur Ichauli of NH-731A with paved shoulder in Uttar Pradesh under the hybrid annuity mode, for which PNC Infratech has bid Rs 819 crore for the project.

"The project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction," the company said in an exchange filing.

At 9.35am, shares of PNC Infratech were trading at Rs 282.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with gains of 6.5 percent from the previous close. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 283.95.

Moneycontrol News