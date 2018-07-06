App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB stock rises 3% as co puts 3 NPAs worth Rs 136cr on sale

The company has put on sale three non-performing assets to recover Rs 136 crore dues from the borrowers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) added 3 percent intraday Friday as company put on sale three NPAs worth Rs 136 crore.

The company has put on sale three non-performing assets to recover Rs 136 crore dues from the borrowers.

"We intend to place these accounts for sale to ARCs/ NBFCs/other banks/FIs on the terms and conditions stipulated in the bank's policy, in line with the

regulatory guidelines," PNB said in the invite for expression.

The three non-performing accounts (NPAs) or bad loans that have been put on sale are Gwalior Jhansi Expressways with an outstanding of Rs 55 crore; SVS

Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rs 50 crore and Shiva Texfabs Ltd Rs 31.06 crore.

The process of e-bidding for the sale of these accounts will happen on July 7, 2018, the bank said.

Earlier in April also, the bank had invited bids to sell three NPA accounts Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd (Meerut) with non-performing loans of (Rs 165.30 crore), Sri Guruprabha Power Ltd (Chennai) Rs 31.52 crore and Dharamnath Investment (Mumbai) Rs 17.63 crore to recover dues.

At 14:34 hrs Punjab National Bank was quoting at Rs 77.60, up Rs 2.00, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.