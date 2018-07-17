PNB stock gains nearly 3% after FY19 action plan, target net profit of over Rs 5,500 cr in Q2FY19

Punjab National Bank share price rallied as much as 2.6 percent in morning on Tuesday after the lender announced its action plan for current financial year 2018-19.

The public sector lender said it would monetise non-core assets to raise Rs 8,600 crore and target net profit of over Rs 5,500 crore in second quarter of FY19, reports CNBC-TV18.

The bank is going to restrict its advances & risk-weighted assets by Rs 23,000 crore and to cut operating expenses by 10 percent. "We will freeze fresh recruitment, rationalise branches and shut 634 ATMs."

It is planning to achieve return on assets of 0.14 percent by FY19 and to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPA) from Rs 86,620 crore to Rs 65,600 crore by end of FY19. "130 NPA accounts in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) worth Rs 30,000 crore will decline to Rs 17,000 crore in FY19. We target net NPA of 5.96 percent against 11.24 percent."

PNB also targets capital adequacy ratio of 10.3 percent against 9.2 percent & 11.5 percent and CET (common equity Tier) ratio of 7.23 percent against 5.95 percent & 8.43 percent with government infusion. "We have targetted cash recovery of Rs 16,338 crore against Rs 4,443 crore."

The bank sees June quarter operating profit at Rs 3,595 crore and FY19 at Rs 21,630 crore. "June quarter net loss is expected to be around Rs 1,210 crore and FY19 net profit at around Rs 1,085 crore."

Punjab National Bank had reported a net loss of Rs 13,416.91 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2018, dragged by a three-fold surge in provisions towards bad loans, which was taken upfront during the quarter.

Total hit to PNB on account of the Nirav Modi-scam was Rs 14,356.84 crore in Q4, which included unauthorised letters of undertaking and domestic loan.

Due to high provisions, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) had dipped to 9.2 percent, below the minimum of 11.5 percent laid down by Basel-III norms.

At 10:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 75.20, up 1.83 percent on the NSE.