Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB share prices fall 3% after CRISIL places bonds on rating watch

CRISIL will resolve the rating watch once there is clarity on bank mergers and the merged entity's business and financial profile, the bank said.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price declined 3 percent intraday on BSE on December 18 after the public sector lender said CRISIL had put its bonds on “rating watch with developing implications”.

The bank, through a regulatory filing on December 18, informed about the CRISIL decision, which it said followed the finance ministry’s announcement of amalgamation of public sector banks. There has been significant progress on mergers, including approvals from the boards of the banks, it said.

CRISIL will resolve the rating watch once clarity emerges on the merged entity's business and financial profile, the bank said. The rating agency will monitor for potential integration challenges and any impact on the earnings profile of the merged entity.

Close

The asset quality of the merged entity will also be monitored. However, on the resolution of the rating watch, the rating on the debt instruments of the merged entity is unlikely to move by more than one notch, PNB said.

related news

The government in August had announced four major mergers of public sector banks, bringing down their numbers to 12 from 27 in 2017, a move aimed at making state-owned lenders global sized banks.

United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second-largest public sector bank.

Shares of PNB were trading 2.40 percent down at Rs 63.15 on BSE at 1210 hours.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab National Bank #stocks

