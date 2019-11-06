App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB share price slips 2% after Credit Suisse maintains underperform, cuts target to Rs 55/sh

Credit Suisse has also cut FY21 EPS estimates of the bank by 40 percent.

Share price of public sector lender Punjab National Bank was down close to 2 percent intraday on November 6 after global research firm Credit Suisse maintained underperform rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 55 from Rs 65 per share.

The bank's loan growth was muted with 1 percent rise QoQ and pre-provision profitability remaining weak. NIM was reported flat at 2.4 percent, unlike the expansion seen at other banks in Q2, the research firm said.

Credit Suisse has also cut FY21 EPS estimates by 40 percent.

Close

Punjab National Bank on November 5 reported a profit at Rs 507.1 crore in Q2FY20, though asset quality weakened sequentially. Other income, PPoP and lower provisions compared to the year-ago period helped the lender report a profit during the quarter.

The numbers were better than expected. An analysts' poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 had expected the bank to report a loss of Rs 1,521.5 crore. The bank had reported a loss of Rs 4,532.35 crore in the year-ago period due to a spike in provisions.

Net interest income during the September quarter increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,263.8 crore, with credit degrowth of 0.7 percent YoY. Deposits in Q2FY20 increased 7 percent YoY.

At 1017 hrs, Punjab National Bank was quoting at Rs 63.80, down Rs 0.95, or 1.47 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 64.90 and an intraday low of Rs 63.35.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PNB

