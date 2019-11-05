PNB Q2 profit at Rs 507.1 cr; asset quality weakens, provisions rise QoQ

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank on November 5 reported a profit at Rs 507.1 crore in Q2FY20, though asset quality weakened sequentially.

Other income, PPoP and lower provisions compared to the year-ago period helped the lender report a profit during the quarter.

The numbers were better than expected. An analysts' poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 had expected the bank to report a loss of Rs 1,521.5 crore. The bank had reported a loss of Rs 4,532.35 crore in the year-ago period due to a spike in provisions.

Net interest income during the September quarter increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,263.8 crore, with credit degrowth of 0.7 percent YoY. Deposits in Q2FY20 increased 7 percent YoY.

Non-interest income shot up 32.5 percent to Rs 2,264.7 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew 25.4 percent to Rs 3,562 crore compared to the same period last year.

Asset quality deteriorated in the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances rising 27bps QoQ to 16.76 percent and net NPA climbing 48bps to 7.65 percent QoQ.

PNB's slippages increased substantially to Rs 7,460 crore in quarter ended September 2019, compared to Rs 5,412 crore in June quarter.

Slippages are likely to be at Rs 19,000 crore for FY20, the bank said, adding full year loan growth is seen at 8-10 percent and operating profit growth at 10-12 percent.

Net interest margin for the year 2019-20 is seen at 2.4 percent and credit cost at 2-2.5 percent, PNB said, adding its exposure to DHFL stood at Rs 1,088 crore.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 2,928.9 crore, rising 48 percent QoQ but fell 70 percent YoY.

Provision coverage ratio declined to 73.58 percent in Q2FY20, against 74.60 percent in the June quarter.