App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB may recover Nirav Modi's mortgaged assets; share price climbs over 3%

ED has attached all encumbered and unencumbered assets belonging to Nirav Modi and he has been declared a fugitive economic offender by PMLA court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Punjab National Bank  (PNB) climbed over 3 percent on BSE on January 2 after reports emerged that Nirav Modi's assets mortgaged with PNB will be given back to the bank.

CNBC TV18 reported, citing sources, that Nirav Modi's Rs 1,200-1,500 crore assets mortgaged with PNB and attached by ED will be given back to the bank.

The assets mortgaged with PNB include shares and properties in South Mumbai, the report said.

Close

ED has attached all encumbered and unencumbered assets belonging to Nirav Modi and he has been declared a fugitive economic offender by PMLA court.

related news

Mehul Choksi's assets mortgaged with PNB may also be returned to the bank after he is declared a fugitive economic offender.

Punjab National Bank had incurred a loss of over Rs 13,000 crores in fraudulent LoUs issued to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Shares of PNB traded at Rs 66.25, up 2.40 percent, around 12:45 hours IST on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab National Bank #stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.