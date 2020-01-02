PNB may recover Nirav Modi's mortgaged assets; share price climbs over 3%

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) climbed over 3 percent on BSE on January 2 after reports emerged that Nirav Modi's assets mortgaged with PNB will be given back to the bank.

CNBC TV18 reported, citing sources, that Nirav Modi's Rs 1,200-1,500 crore assets mortgaged with PNB and attached by ED will be given back to the bank.

The assets mortgaged with PNB include shares and properties in South Mumbai, the report said.

ED has attached all encumbered and unencumbered assets belonging to Nirav Modi and he has been declared a fugitive economic offender by PMLA court.

Mehul Choksi's assets mortgaged with PNB may also be returned to the bank after he is declared a fugitive economic offender.

Punjab National Bank had incurred a loss of over Rs 13,000 crores in fraudulent LoUs issued to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.