App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB jumps over 3% after Moody's upgrade

The outlooks on Canara Bank, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank are maintained at stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped over 3 percent on BSE and looked on course to extend their gains into the second consecutive session on September 5, buoyed by an upgrade in ratings by global rating agency Moody's.

Global rating agency Moody's on Wednesday upgraded the outlook on Punjab National Bank (PNB), which will merge OBC and United Bank of India with itself, to 'positive' from 'stable'.

It also affirmed the local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Canara Bank, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank at Baa3/P-3.

Close

In a release, Moody's Investors Service also said it has affirmed the local and foreign currency deposit ratings of PNB at Ba1/NP, and affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessments (BCAs).

related news

The outlooks on Canara Bank, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank are maintained at stable.

The affirmation of PNB's ratings with a positive outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's BCA will likely improve after the capital infusion from the government, and that its financial metrics will gradually improve, it said.

After the merger, PNB will become the second-largest public sector bank (PSB) in India with a deposit market share of 8 percent, compared to its standalone market share of 5.2 percent as of March 2019.

Moody's, however, added that it could lower PNB's BCA and ratings or change the rating outlook to stable if its asset quality, profitability and capital deteriorate on a standalone basis or as a result of the merger.

Moody's could also change PNB's outlook to stable if its post-merger capitalisation does not improve relative to its standalone capital position, the release said.

Around 1145 hours, shares of PNB traded at Rs 60.85, up 1.59 percent on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:58 am

tags #BSE #buzing stocks #stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.