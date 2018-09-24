PNB, IDBI Bank fall the most as PSU bank index sheds 2%, analysts advise selling

The Indian stock market is yet again witnessing sell-off with the Nifty50 down about 150 points trading around the 11,ooo-mark, while the Sensex is trading lower by about 400 points at 36,390 in the afternoon trade.

The market is continuing to reel under selling pressure aided by liquidity crunch fears, consistent selling by FIIs, rupee volatility, rising crude oil prices and trade war tensions.

The sectors which are bleeding the most are realty, which tanked over 5 percent, followed by the auto index, which is lower by 3 percent. Nifty midcap is down 2 percent followed by media stocks and PSU banks.

The volatility index jumped 6.24 percent this Monday afternoon.

Among the PSU banks, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank and IDBI Bank are down over 3 percent each. These are followed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.

Technical analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has recommended a sell on Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 114, target of Rs 105 and a sell also on Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 75, target of Rs 64. Also, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com has a sell on Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 83.5.