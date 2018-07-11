PNB Housing Finance up 6% on report of 51% stake sale by PNB, Carlyle Group

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were up by 5.92 percent after a Mint report stated that Punjab National Bank and Carlyle Group are in the process of selling a minimum of 51 percent of their stake in the company valued at Rs 6500 crore.

Carlyle Group had earlier bought a 32.36 percent stake in the mortgage lender in 2015.

The company in a statement to the exchanges stated, "We hereby inform you regarding joint communication received today from Punjab National Bank and Quality Investment Holdings (Carlyle Group) regarding sale of minimum 51 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance Ltd to the potential acquirers. As on date, Punjab National Bank owns 32.79 percent and Quality Investment Holdings owns 32.36 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company."

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.07 percent or Rs 24.15 at Rs 1,191.90.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,269.05 and an intraday low of Rs 1,200.00.

At 10:39 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 1,260.30, up Rs 68.40, or 5.74 percent.