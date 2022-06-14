English
    PNB Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 2,000 Crore via bonds

    PNB Housing Finance announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a private placement bond offering of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
    Representative image

    PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The housing finance company, promoted by the city-headquartered Punjab National Bank (PNB), was looking to raise equity capital worth Rs 4,000 crore and struck a deal with joint-venture partner Carlyle Group, among other investors, in May last year.

    However, it had to nix the deal in October after facing some regulatory hurdles and legal battles. Quality Investment Holdings (QIH), a unit of Carlyle Group, holds over 32 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance. Thereafter, the company said it will raise money through debt instruments.

    The board of directors held a meeting on June 14, 2022 and approved issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. The board also approved ESOP III Scheme and Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Scheme 2022 to raise funds, subject to approval of its shareholders.

    Under the ESOP scheme, "The maximum number of Options that may be issued pursuant to the scheme shall not exceed 20,00,000 Options in number which will be convertible into equal number of equity shares," it said. The board also approved an amendment to the existing Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) 2016 to authorise Nomination and Remuneration Committee in relation to the vesting terms at the time of grant of options, subject to the approval of shareholders.

    While under RSU, the maximum number of stock units that may be issued shall not exceed 8,50,000 which will be convertible into equal number of equity shares, PNB Housing said. Stock of PNB Housing Finance closed at Rs 343.70 apiece on BSE, down by 2.69 per cent.
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 08:47 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.